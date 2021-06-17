King: Places where we’ve celebrated our anniversary

Forty-six years ago, on Saturday, June 14, Jean Willis became Jean King, and I became her husband. I have been blessed to have her by my side all these years.

When we married, I wanted to take her on a wonderful honeymoon. A couple of weeks in some beautiful place like Hawaii, or one of the Caribbean Islands, was my dream place to take my new bride. My wallet decided that a couple of nights instead, on the beaches in Panama City, Florida, would have to do.

Since we were moving to Birmingham, for me to go to college, and neither of us had a job there yet, we decided we might not need to spend everything we had…which wasn’t much.

We were married in Rainsville, Alabama, and drove to Birmingham that night. We spent our first night together in our newly-rented duplex apartment. The next morning, we had breakfast at the Waffle House down the street and hit the road. It seems we’ve been on the road on our anniversaries ever since.

We have been to Hawaii and several of the Caribbean Islands, but not on our anniversary. We’ve celebrated those all across the country, usually at the Southern Baptist Convention. What a romantic I am!