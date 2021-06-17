King: Places where we’ve celebrated our anniversary

Forty-six years ago, on Saturday, June 14, Jean Willis became Jean King, and I became her husband. I have been blessed to have her by my side all these years.
When we married, I wanted to take her on a wonderful honeymoon. A couple of weeks in some beautiful place like Hawaii, or one of the Caribbean Islands, was my dream place to take my new bride. My wallet decided that a couple of nights instead, on the beaches in Panama City, Florida, would have to do.
Since we were moving to Birmingham, for me to go to college, and neither of us had a job there yet, we decided we might not need to spend everything we had…which wasn’t much.
We were married in Rainsville, Alabama, and drove to Birmingham that night. We spent our first night together in our newly-rented duplex apartment. The next morning, we had breakfast at the Waffle House down the street and hit the road. It seems we’ve been on the road on our anniversaries ever since.
We have been to Hawaii and several of the Caribbean Islands, but not on our anniversary. We’ve celebrated those all across the country, usually at the Southern Baptist Convention. What a romantic I am!
It happens that the convention either falls on our anniversary date, or close to it. Since we have been in ministry to Southern Baptist churches, or currently an association of churches, I have usually tried to attend the annual convention. After the meetings, we often stay in that area for the remainder of the week and transform into tourists.
We’ve celebrated in New Orleans, Atlanta, St. Louis, Louisville, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Salt Lake City and Phoenix, to name a few. Returning to New Orleans is always fun because we lived there for three years while I attended the seminary there.
Crawfish, po-boys and beignets are always a treat, plus the unusual sites of the Big Easy.
In Houston, I thought we were about to die. It was terribly hot that June. As we were riding down the busy streets of the city, I thought I heard someone shooting at our big brown Buick. I hollered “duck!” As it turned out, it was only the canned Cokes I had put in the truck exploding from the heat! You talk about a mess.
In San Antonio, we rode the boats on the river walk and saw where Davy Crocket and Sam Houston fought in the Alamo. In Salt Lake City, we went to the other Alamo and rented a car. We made a loop through Idaho, Wyoming and Yellowstone, Montana, back through Eastern Wyoming, Colorado, and back to Salt Lake. We did a similar thing after Phoenix except we circled the Grand Canyon.
This year, I took her all the way to Nashville. We are staying on an urban farm, cows, chickens, and all, on the outskirts of town. Happy 46th, Jean King!
Bill King is director of Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association (www.tuskegeelee.com). He is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.