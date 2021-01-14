King: Poncho and the preacher’s wife

Elbert had set up the original tiny home on the backside of our backyard. They didn’t call them “tiny homes” back then, but that’s exactly what it was. He had bought an old truck box bed, which had once been part of Corbin’s Rolling Store, and transformed it into a tiny house.

He made one end into a bedroom and the rest into a living area. Poncho and I stayed out there until the following summer! Okay, I’m exaggerating. It was probably only a couple of hours, but it seemed like an eternity.

There was no television, no radio and no cookies and punch like the ladies were having. Even though Poncho was small, there wasn’t enough space in there for us to play catch, chase or ice hockey. I had petted Poncho until even he had grown tired of it. I knew some of the ladies had already left, so I decided to go home.

Almost as soon as we went inside, Poncho jumped up in Mrs. Hodgens’ lap and…well, I told you he was nervous and had a small bladder. Mrs. Hodgens was kind about it, but Mama was not. Poncho and I got sent back to the tiny house until we were told to come home…still with no cookies or punch!