King: Pull up a pew and listen for a while

One of my “too many” hobbies is woodworking. Lately, I’ve been building benches.

Most of them are 3-to-4-feet long, but last week I received an unusual request. A lady wanted to know if I could build a 12-footer for her, with a back, and armrests on each end.

My first thought was that would be an awfully long bench. My first inclination was to say no. Then, after giving it some thought, and sketching out a drawing, I agreed. I love a good challenge.

After I finished, I stared at my latest project and thought, “That thing looks like an old-fashioned church pew.” Then I thought about how much things have changed since those old days.

Much about the modern-day church is quite different from the church of my younger years. Where we sit is one of the changes. Actually, I should say what we sit on, because many worshippers still sit in the same place where they have sat in for the past 134 years! They are like the tree planted by waters. They shall not be moved!