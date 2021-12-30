King: Something ugly can become something beautiful

When he arrived, I noticed several other boards were already on his trailer. I didn’t give them much thought until we had unloaded my cedar, and William said, “Those other boards are yours too.” When I asked what they were, he said, “Those are boards from your poplar tree!”

Often, what appears to be the worst and perhaps ugliest thing possible, in time, becomes something beautiful. The Apostle Paul said, “We know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.”

Last week, for Christmas, I gave Jean a 20-inch-long charcuterie board that I had fashioned from one of the boards from that fallen tree. The heartwood of a poplar has a greenish-yellow vein that runs through it that is stunning. It doesn’t even need to be stained. I simply sanded it, oiled and sealed it, and it looks amazing.

As I stared at the beauty of my finished project, I was struck by the memory of how grotesquely-ugly that fallen tree had looked as it protruded from our house, but how a portion of it had now become something so beautiful. No doubt, I will use the rest of my boards to build other beautiful pieces too.