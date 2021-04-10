King: Sometimes, my woodwork is for the birds

I am a woodworker. I am not a professional woodworker, but it is one of my multitude of hobbies.

I enjoy building many different things, but lately my projects have been mostly B & B. No, that is not Bed & Breakfast but benches & birdhouses.

I can’t remember exactly how old I was when I first began building things. Fortunately for me, my dad owned a business where he sold lumber and building supplies. Unfortunately for Dad, he had a boy who liked to use his material to build things.

In order to keep me from using wood that someone might buy (and pay actual money for it), Dad gave me the bad pieces and all the shipping pallets I wanted. I was building things out of pallet wood long before it became popular.

During those childhood days, I built my first birdhouse. Quite frankly, I can’t remember if I used new wood or scraps, but I do remember what I used for the bottom.

One of the many things that Dad sold was glass. At an early age, he taught me the art of scoring and snapping a piece of glass, without breaking it into a dozen pieces. For some unknown reason, I had the brilliant idea of cutting a piece of glass to use for the bottom of a birdhouse. You’ve probably heard of the “glass ceiling.” Well, now you’ve heard of the glass floor too!