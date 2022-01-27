King: ‘Stop, look and listen to what some have to say’

When he thought the oncoming driver was in earshot, Bubba Ray shouted, “Ain’t nobody gonna tell me how to drive! I can handle this road with my eyes closed!”

As the other driver passed by, ole Bubba Ray heard him shout, “Hog! Hog!” Bubba Ray shouted back, “I’m not hogging anything! You have plenty of room to pass on by!” Then, Bubba Ray went on around the next bend in the road, where he ran upon the biggest hog that he had ever seen in his life…standing right in the middle of his lane.” Suddenly, he realized what the other driver had meant, but it was too late to do Bubba Ray any good!

My mama used to say, “You can’t tell that boy anything.” Actually, we can tell anybody, anything. What we can’t do is make them listen.

Sometimes we do hear, but misinterpret or misunderstand, the well-intended words of others. Sometimes, we may be too “pig-headed” (pun intended) to heed the wise warnings or instructions that others send our way.

There are often people in our lives who have already traveled the road that we are headed down. They may have information of what lies around the next curve, that we have no way of knowing. Sometimes, we need to stop, look and listen to what others have to say.