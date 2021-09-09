King: The day a bass caught a chicken

I don’t fish as much as I once did, but I have fished for most of my life.

I have enjoyed catching any kind of fish, but my favorite is large-mouth bass. Strangely, and much to my surprise, I caught my largest bass while fishing for bream.

Recently, a friend of mine told me about his most unusual fish tale. I’ve read in the Bible about the time when a fish caught a man. My friend told me about the time when a bass caught a chicken.

I know, chickens don’t like to get in water. So, how then does a bass, that can’t live without being in water, catch a chicken? Well, first of all, the bass was not that kind of bass. Actually, he wasn’t even a fish. He was a boy, and Bass was his name - Lehman H. Bass Jr.

Much like I wasn’t actually fishing for bass when I landed my big one, Leh Bass certainly wasn’t trying to catch a chicken. He was doing what we call dry fishing. He was casting in the yard. He might have caught a bass, had there been one in the grass, because he was casting a plastic worm and bass love them.

As you may know, chickens love worms too, and much like a fish, they don’t know the difference between a real worm and a plastic one.