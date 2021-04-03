King: The nicest thing anyone ever did

My precious wife, Jean, has been by my side during most of those happenings. I can’t begin to name all she has done for me, and the numerous sacrifices she has made. Her becoming my wife, my love, my best friend and giving me 45 years by my side, was the second-nicest thing anyone has ever done for me.

Long before any of these things, someone gave me the greatest gift of all time. American soldiers gave their lives for me so I could freely live in this great country. For that I am thankful, but there is someone who gave his life for me, so I could live forever in heaven.

After being beaten half to death, mocked and bullied, Jesus died a slow brutal death by crucifixion. He paid a debt he did not owe, to give us a gift we do not deserve.

On Good Friday, we remember his death and give thanks for his sacrifice for us all. On the third day after his death, he rose from the dead.

While many others have done some wonderful things for me, nobody ever gave as much as Jesus. He not only gave his life for me, but the really great news for us all is that his gift was for us all. This weekend, we celebrate what he did. May this be a great time of thankful celebration for you. Happy Easter!

Bill King is director of Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association (www.tuskegeelee.com). He is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.

