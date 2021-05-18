King: The night the lights went out in Alabama

Yeah, yeah, I know the song says they went out in Georgia, but last week they went out in Alabama, or at least on the Northside of Opelika.

Well, do you know that Vicki Lawrence was the one who recorded that number-one hit song? Yes, that Vicki Lawrence. The same one who played Thelma Harper, or Mama, on “The Carol Burnette Show” and then on “Mama’s Family.”

When the lights went out in Alabama last week, it wasn’t quite as dramatic as the story in the song. It is that time of year in the South when we experience thunderstorms and tornadoes.

On the particular night in question, Jean and I had gone out for an early dinner with Ashley, our daughter, and her family, to celebrate her completion of nursing school. When we came out of the restaurant, the foreboding dark clouds hastened our trip home. By the time we were halfway there, the rain was coming down in sheets, the wind was howling, and we wondered if we would make it. I prayed, as I hurried.