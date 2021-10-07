King: The second Sunday in October is a special day

The next pastor at my home church, 1971-1986, was Rev. Nolan Ford. Bro. Ford was my mentor and father-in-ministry in the earliest days of my ministry. He was a skilled pulpiteer, but could also sit down at the piano and play a tune as he sang you a song, which might be serious or hilarious.

He could quote poetry that held you captive. He was one of the best storytellers I have ever heard, and wasn’t afraid to tell you a joke or two. A little bit of this part of him may have influenced my humorous Billy Bob character.

He also gave me and other young “preacher boys” many opportunities in the pulpit. He was always encouraging, but cared enough to let us know when we were wrong about something. He, and my brother, Briggs, performed my wedding ceremony.

The third pastor has been my pastor longer than any other. Dr. Rusty Sowell has been pastor of Providence Baptist Church, in Opelika, since 1984. He has been my pastor since 2007, but he has been my friend since 1978. We attended seminary together, worked together during seminary days, and served churches in the same association. I’ve had two pastors who were like a father, and this one who is like a brother.