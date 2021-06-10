King: They’ve seen miracles, but they need at least one more

When they went back for their follow up visit, she mentioned this to the nurse. When the doctor heard this, he said he heard a voice inside saying, “X-ray him.” When he did, he saw something on the film. He thought the spot might be a cyst, so he did further imaging and conferred with a colleague at St. Jude Hospital.

They sent them home, to Tupelo. Tupelo is about an hour-and-forty minutes from Memphis. They walked in the door and the phone rang. It was the doctor in Memphis, urging them to return as soon as possible.

Last October, the doctors at St. Jude diagnosed Charlie with an aggressive form of cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma. In November, he began receiving chemotherapy drugs to shrink the tumor in order to get good margins. In February of this year, doctors removed 95% of the tumor. They removed parts of his rotator cuff, the ball of his shoulder and his humerus. His humerus was full of cancer.

Since surgeons were not able to remove all the tumor, Charlie had to have more chemotherapy. The powerful chemo he received is nicknamed The Red Devil. Charlie lost his hair and much of his weight, but he didn’t lose his willingness to fight, or even that broad smile of his. He has just completed his 13th round and has one more to go.