King: We salute the memory of those we’ve never known

You’ve probably never heard about LeRoy Tafoya, Jimmy Martinez or Tom Gonzales, but I think you should. All three were buddies with one another.
They grew up together in the town of Midvale, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City. All three boys lived within three blocks of each other on Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Avenues. They were practically inseparable. They were the best of friends who spent countless hours together playing ball in a nearby sandlot ball field, as well as doing other boyhood activities.
They did almost everything together, including making the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
At 19, Leroy was drafted into the Army, Tom enlisted in the Army at 20, and Jimmy enlisted in the Marine Corps at 20. They were all sent to Vietnam at about the same time, and all three of them died in combat within a 16-day period in 1967.
LeRoy was the youngest of the friends, but the first one to die. He was 19-years-old when he was killed in action on Nov. 22, which was also the fourth anniversary of the death of President Kennedy. Less than 24-hours later, on Thanksgiving Day, 20-year-old Jimmy was killed. Two-weeks later, on Dec. 7, the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day, Tom was killed in action. Tom was also 20 at the time of his death and a few days away from returning home.
Some have remarked that all three of them were just boys when they died. I must disagree. Sadly, although all three died before they had reached the age of 21, all three of them died as men!
All three of their names can be found among the 58,272 names engraved in the black-granite wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Those names represent those Americans who died in the Vietnam War. Ironically, even though the memorial is more than 246 feet long and is made up of 140 panels, because those three friends died so close to the same date, their names are separated only by a few lines.
Frank LeRoy Tafoya’s name is found on panel 30E, line 67. Jimmy Martinez’ name is found on panel 30E, line 72. Tom Gonzales’s name is found on panel 31E, line 58. Ironically, the boys who grew up so near one another, and died within days of one another, have their names listed on the memorial even closer together than their houses were.
As we celebrate Memorial Day, we salute Mr. Tafoya, Mr. Martinez and Mr. Gonzales, along with all the many others, in all American wars, who gave their lives in service for our country. Certainly, we salute those we knew, but like those three young men, there are countless others whom we never knew, but they gave their all for us.
They are so much more than a name on a monument. They were real people. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Happy Memorial Day!
Bill King is director of Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association (www.tuskegeelee.com). He is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.
