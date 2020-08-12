KOB’s three focus areas

Since school started back for my children, I am going to give you some information to get your brains stirring.
We regularly have people ask what Keep Opelika Beautiful is and how we help the community. KOB has three focus areas. We did not create this checklist, but borrowed it from Keep America Beautiful.
There are many wonderful opportunities and ideas that KOB can participate in, but by creating focus areas or guidelines helps me stay focused on our mission. The focus areas are beautification, litter prevention and recycling.
Each of these are pieces we use to create a more beautiful community.
Our role in beautification for the city of Opelika is acknowledging clean businesses and giving away the Yard of the Quarter award to homeowners. We have also beautified the city by landscaping vacant lots, parks, breezeway and assisting schools with their green spaces.
Our second focus area, preventing litter, is not as glamorous. KOB attacks litter in two ways.
The best way to prevent litter is to educate people on the effects of litter. Our relationship with the Opelika Schools, civic clubs and Girl Scout troops provide us with a focused audience. We like to show pictures of areas littered then clean and ask students to identify the difference.
Keep America Beautiful has published several studies that reveal people are more likely to litter when litter is present in an area.
The other way we attack litter is simply picking up litter on roadsides, parking lots and other public areas. We have dedicated Adopt-A-Mile groups that clean their designated mile throughout the year.
The third focus area for KOB is increasing recycling in homes, schools and businesses. Our concentration is educating residents, young and old on the importance of not tossing everything into the landfills.
My favorite stories of recycling are when parents tell me that their children encourage them to recycle. There are two recycling drop off centers in Opelika.
The simplest way to recycle is to subscribe to the curbside recycling service. Every other week homeowners roll their cans out to the curb for the dedicated recycling truck to pick up the recyclables. Opelika Environmental Services is happy to deliver a recycling can to your house free of charge.
KOB also provides recycling containers for events. Last year our containers were used at 13 events. People accustomed to recycling water bottles and cans look for a place to recycle when they are away from home.
Twice a year KOB hosts a free shred day. This event is an opportunity to shred personal or sensitive items, and the paper is recycled. The next shred day is planned for Saturday, Oct. 3 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the 8th Avenue Recycling Center.
This event is open to Lee County residents only, no businesses. If your business needs to shred items, we are happy to share the contact information for River Mills Data Management.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com
