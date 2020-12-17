LCHS offers dog training tips

In the case of jumping, dogs are often seeking attention or interaction, so ignoring the dog when engaging in that behavior can be helpful. Also, you can give the “sit” command when visitors come up to interact with the dog, and instruct them to only pet or talk to the dog when all four paws are on the floor.

It’s even possible to enlist visitors who your dog likes to assist in this training. The Humane Society of The United States gives the following tips:

1. “ Give your dog the "sit" command. (This exercise assumes your dog already knows how to "sit.")

2. The greeter approaches you and your dog. If your dog stands up, the greeter immediately turns and walks away.

3. Ask your dog to "sit," and have the greeter approach again.

4. Keep repeating until your dog remains seated as the greeter approaches.

5. If your dog does remain seated, the greeter can give your dog a treat as a reward.”