Learn about invasive species

Later this month, Creekline, Alabama Cooperative Extension and the Pepperell Branch Watershed Partnership will host an invasive species removal workshop.
Originally planned for April, the event was rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The workshop will be limited in participation, but filmed and available for the public to view.
The location, Siddique Nature Park, is a perfect backdrop for this type of educational workshop. The 73-acre park is listed on the Piedmont Plateau Birding Trail as a must-see stop in Alabama. Attendees will hear lectures and receive material on types of invasive species in Alabama, specific to our region. Then the participants will get their hands dirty removing unwanted plants.
These good-hearted volunteers will also pick up litter in the area. Litter and invasive species have a lot in common!
Honestly, it was a few years after I began working at Keep Opelika Beautiful that I realized the implications of invasive species on our ecosystem. It doesn’t take much to notice that kudzu overtakes a vacant lot rather swiftly. I don’t think many people are tempted to plant kudzu.
Another obviously unwanted plant is Chinese privet. You might not recognize the name, but many roadsides are covered in this shrub. But there are some invasive plants that are attractive, and I often see in landscapes. How many times have you noticed how pretty a Bradford pear tree looks in the spring?
The flowers are delicate white, almost like snow when they fall. The same tree is striking in the fall with vibrant color leaves. But the Bradford pear is considered an invasive species.
Another one is English ivy. I love seeing the ivy climbing up the side of a house or porch. It provides an unusual pop of color and privacy. My husband has warned me many times that this ivy is difficult to manage and is destructive. It’s best to keep it in a flowerpot.
What is wrong with these invasive plants? One reason is control.
Many of these plants disperse very quickly. I do not think I have ever just seen one kudzu vine. If one English ivy is planted, other runners pop up quickly. In many situations, the invasive strangles out the native plant. They fight for sun, rain, nutrients and space. If the invasive wins the battle, other parts of the ecosystem are affected.
So, what is the solution? First, check out the video from the invasive species workshop on Sept. 26. Learn the names of most common invasives. Then learn to identify the shrubs, trees or vines.
Talk about this with your children. When you ride in the car, point out the different type of plants. Your children will start noticing things you have never seen before. If you have invasives on your property, be diligent in removal.
Finally, be creative in finding native alternatives.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!