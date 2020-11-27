Let us give thanks even in 2020

When President Lincoln issued his proclamation of thanksgiving in 1863, we were in the middle of The Civil War – arguably the worst war in our nation’s history. When Congress made Thanksgiving a legal national holiday, Europe was the midst of war, but we were not involved yet, but that would quickly change. A little over two weeks later, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, and we were involved in World War II.

As you can clearly see, with each of the beginnings of our national holiday called Thanksgiving, we were either on the heels of war, in the middle of war or on the brink of war. In spite of those facts, we the people of the United States paused to give thanks to God Almighty for his blessings.

For most of this current year of 2020, we have found ourselves in a war of a different sort. This war is not being fought against a nation of foreign oppression, or states against states within our own nation, but an invisible enemy has waged war on us.

This killer coronavirus has brought about a third world war, so to speak. It is not a war where soldiers fight against other soldiers, but one that has us fighting to stay well and alive none the less. It is a war that has killed over a million people worldwide and over 256,000 in the United States. This figure is higher than the American death toll of any war we have fought.