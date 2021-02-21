Looking to volunteer? Try Litter Lift Friday

Every Friday at 9 a.m., I meet a dedicated group of volunteers to pick up litter. We call this program Litter Lift Friday.
I realize it does not sound glamorous, but the rewards are abundant.
When we meet at our designated area, we scan the area, identifying litter on the roadside versus private property. When we are finished, we always discuss how good the roadside looks. The only comparison is when you have a full to-do list that has everything marked out. That sense of completion and pride in a job well done are exactly our feelings when we clean a roadside.
Another reward for our work is catching up on what is happening in each other’s lives.
Remember how during the Shelter in Place order our only mode of interacting with friends was through electronics? Every day was a repeat of the previous day. Many people struggled with the lack of face-to-face conversation. For the KOB volunteers, interacting with friends, old and new, is a positive by-product of picking up litter.
We discuss new projects going on around town, what our kids are up to and life pre-pandemic. Some of the time, we laugh about the interesting items we find. Last week, we were picking up litter on a major thoroughfare and picked up two doormats and one bathmat. Another week we found a makeup bag and some clothes.
The final reward that several volunteers have mentioned is getting a little exercise. KOB provides litter grabbers so there is no bending over to pick up trash. We do walk, but it is not strenuous.
If this volunteer opportunity sounds like something you would enjoy, contact the KOB office. We work for about an hour, and KOB provides all supplies. Litter Lift Friday is a great way to fellowship, exercise and enhance the community all while being socially distanced.
Opelika, Auburn and Lee County are not the only places feeling the impact of litter on our roadways. Many affiliates of Keep Alabama Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful have expressed concern.
One reason that litter appears so bad is the time of year. As I look out of my office window, I see brown grass, brown trees and few leaves on shrubs. A white Styrofoam container really sticks out with the brown backdrop.
While I agree with this reason, I strongly believe the pandemic has increased the litter. Last Friday, we picked up litter on Geneva Street in Opelika. I picked up three disposable masks (with a litter grabber). This is not unique to Opelika or this street. When disposable gloves were more common in March and April, we picked up a large amount.
Another effect the pandemic has on litter is an increase in the amount of disposable food containers. People are still avoiding eating inside restaurants. I want to leave you with a saying that we hear a lot, “Litter Begets Litter.”
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.