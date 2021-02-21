Looking to volunteer? Try Litter Lift Friday

The final reward that several volunteers have mentioned is getting a little exercise. KOB provides litter grabbers so there is no bending over to pick up trash. We do walk, but it is not strenuous.

If this volunteer opportunity sounds like something you would enjoy, contact the KOB office. We work for about an hour, and KOB provides all supplies. Litter Lift Friday is a great way to fellowship, exercise and enhance the community all while being socially distanced.

Opelika, Auburn and Lee County are not the only places feeling the impact of litter on our roadways. Many affiliates of Keep Alabama Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful have expressed concern.

One reason that litter appears so bad is the time of year. As I look out of my office window, I see brown grass, brown trees and few leaves on shrubs. A white Styrofoam container really sticks out with the brown backdrop.

While I agree with this reason, I strongly believe the pandemic has increased the litter. Last Friday, we picked up litter on Geneva Street in Opelika. I picked up three disposable masks (with a litter grabber). This is not unique to Opelika or this street. When disposable gloves were more common in March and April, we picked up a large amount.