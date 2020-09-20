Lots of time for…Batter Up!

It all started with an unexpected showing of the Jackie Robinson story, “42.” I was hooked by his tale of dignity, decorum and self-control. So many emotions grabbed me while that legend played out on the screen, including disgust at how he was treated.
So, I was primed for professional baseball, which I had previously thought boring. Little action, long spans of time between hits. But now that I’m laid up for a while, I am so grateful for America’s favorite pastime!
So far, I’ve been most excited about the Braves performances up through their games against the Nationals. And even some against the Marlins!
I’ve become a fan of several, if not all, of the players. We celebrate when Freddie or Ronald or Marcell hit a home run. Better yet, like when Freddie Freeman hit his first grand slam home run against Washington bringing in four runners, including himself. Now that is the way to hit a home run – with the bases full! After 10 years in the majors, what an accomplishment!
We’ve been watching Ronald Acuna for a couple of years, a pretty consistent player. I’ve lost track of how many home runs he’s hit – but it’s always tremendous to see him round the bases. He seems like such a modest man – especially now with COVID and not being able to celebrate with bear hugs and other physical expressions of happiness. Young, too, to have accomplished so much.
There are so many unique personalities, and each have their own distinct behaviors. Prepping for the hit, setting up for the pitch… it’s all good – and interesting.
For example, Melancon, one of the Braves pitchers – I like to watch him work with the batter as they decide on the pitch. He does a little side-step, left-right, left-right, while he makes up his mind. Any anyway, who decides if the catcher or the pitcher makes the final decision?
I’ve been angry with the umpires. You can clearly see the strike zone, that box drawn in front of the batter showing where the pitcher should aim the ball. I’ve fussed at strike calls on the Braves when it was obvious that the pitch should have been called a ball. It’s amazing that the players have such self-discipline that they don’t get into it with the umps.
We’ve figured out errors, designated hitters, intentional walks and a full count. However, it’ll take a lot more studying to decide on curve balls, fast balls, sliders and the multitude of other pitches and actions. I also want to know why their gloves require re-tightening even after no hits.
It is kind of strange not to see any movement in the stands. Well, except for that goofy mascot. Still can’t figure out what it is – even after Googling it. Apparently, Braves fans created it, and someone(s) named it Blooper. That means “mistake,” right? Tongue in cheek. All I know is during one entire game he was in the background wiggling and wobbling while strumming his air guitar. At least he was off camera for most of the game.
I’ll have a new appreciation when I come across baseball-themed movies, hopefully without the disturbing angle of the Jackie Robinson story. The games played by true-life, real players will be my heroes. Especially if their private lives reveal the same dignity displayed in Mr. Robinson’s life.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!