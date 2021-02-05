Love Unleashed: Speed dating for shelter pets

At the Lee County Humane Society, we're happy to announce our first-ever speed dating event to match pets and adopters, Love Unleashed, which will occur on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.

Adoption is a wonderful option for experiencing the joys of animal companionship and is even more meaningful because every adoption saves two lives. The adopted pet is given a happy future in a loving home, and an additional slot is opened up for the shelter to help another homeless pet.

With dozens of pets to choose from, it can be challenging to know where to start to find a furever friend. To make matters trickier, many pets, and dogs in particular, don't show their full personality when you see them through the door of their kennel.

Fortunately, shelter staff and volunteers spend considerable time getting to know all of our adoptable pets. With that knowledge, our staff guide adopters toward the pets that best fit what the adopter is looking for in personality and activity level.

During the Love Unleashed event, we will simplify the search process by matching each adopter with a couple of pets based on the adopters' lifestyle and the pets' personalities and needs.