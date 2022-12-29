Mary Belk: A good time to start a new ‘year list’

This is the perfect time to start a “year list” — a record of all the birds you see during 2023.

When I start fresh in January, I find even the most ordinary Brown Thrashers and Sparrows new and exciting, at least for the moment. In northern climates, a year list won’t grow rapidly until April or May, but here in the South we host lots of birds all winter long.

I tend to worry about my backyard flock in freezing weather. But a bird is like a well-insulated hut. Instead of burning wood, it metabolizes food and harnesses the heat by shivering. Small songbirds maintain a body temperature of about 104 degrees, which means they do a lot of shivering. For added insulation, they grow extra feathers.

On below-freezing mornings, I throw out more fists full of wild birdseed. Suet is popular with Woodpeckers, Jays, Chickadees, and my favorite Tufted Titmice, so I hang blocks of the high energy treats.

I don’t do much walking in the woods on icy days. I see birds from my kitchen window. But at least once every January, I pull on my warmest sweat suit, top it off with jeans, layers of flannel shirts, a lightweight jacket, and knit toboggan, and head for familiar piney-woods trails. A bird journal from another year reminds me that passing a pond I spotted a family of Cattle Egrets feeding on insects stirred up by hooves. A lone Pileated Woodpecker interrupted the quiet with the rat-a-tat-tat of hole hammering, searching for ants on a crumbling log.

Sometimes I’m delighted by a rare bird sighting through the windshield of my Hyundai. Flipping through my sketchy 2022 bird listing, I’m reminded of the 25 degree January day I spied a Red-bellied Woodpecker on the rail of an overpass in Atlanta. And later that afternoon as I sped into South Carolina on I-20, I caught a glimpse of an Owl hunkered down on the road sign.

My best bird sighting ever is recorded in my 2004 inventory. While I walked through the campground at Starvation State Park, Utah, I came face to face with a sassy Roadrunner strolling along looking for a lizard.

I hope I’ll see a lot of rare birds before they become extinct. It seems there isn’t a single cause for their decline, but humans are responsible for the majority of deaths. When I was a tiny girl, barely beginning to lose my baby teeth, long before Harper Lee wrote her famous novel, Mama told me it was a sin to kill a mockingbird. While my cousin’s husband visited us at our rock cabin, he shot one of those feisty, fast-talking birds, and I don’t think Mama ever forgave him.

I’m not the world’s greatest bird watcher, and my records aren’t nearly as complete as I’d like them to be. But leafing through old notebooks, I remember other times and other birds. Lists unlock memories of past acquaintances both avian and human, recording years of fun times, friends, and birds.