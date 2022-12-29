 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Belk: A good time to start a new 'year list'

Mary Belk: A good time to start a new ‘year list’

Mary Belk 

This is the perfect time to start a “year list” — a record of all the birds you see during 2023.

When I start fresh in January, I find even the most ordinary Brown Thrashers and Sparrows new and exciting, at least for the moment. In northern climates, a year list won’t grow rapidly until April or May, but here in the South we host lots of birds all winter long.

I tend to worry about my backyard flock in freezing weather. But a bird is like a well-insulated hut. Instead of burning wood, it metabolizes food and harnesses the heat by shivering. Small songbirds maintain a body temperature of about 104 degrees, which means they do a lot of shivering. For added insulation, they grow extra feathers.

On below-freezing mornings, I throw out more fists full of wild birdseed. Suet is popular with Woodpeckers, Jays, Chickadees, and my favorite Tufted Titmice, so I hang blocks of the high energy treats.

I don’t do much walking in the woods on icy days. I see birds from my kitchen window. But at least once every January, I pull on my warmest sweat suit, top it off with jeans, layers of flannel shirts, a lightweight jacket, and knit toboggan, and head for familiar piney-woods trails. A bird journal from another year reminds me that passing a pond I spotted a family of Cattle Egrets feeding on insects stirred up by hooves. A lone Pileated Woodpecker interrupted the quiet with the rat-a-tat-tat of hole hammering, searching for ants on a crumbling log.

Sometimes I’m delighted by a rare bird sighting through the windshield of my Hyundai. Flipping through my sketchy 2022 bird listing, I’m reminded of the 25 degree January day I spied a Red-bellied Woodpecker on the rail of an overpass in Atlanta. And later that afternoon as I sped into South Carolina on I-20, I caught a glimpse of an Owl hunkered down on the road sign.

My best bird sighting ever is recorded in my 2004 inventory. While I walked through the campground at Starvation State Park, Utah, I came face to face with a sassy Roadrunner strolling along looking for a lizard.

I hope I’ll see a lot of rare birds before they become extinct. It seems there isn’t a single cause for their decline, but humans are responsible for the majority of deaths. When I was a tiny girl, barely beginning to lose my baby teeth, long before Harper Lee wrote her famous novel, Mama told me it was a sin to kill a mockingbird. While my cousin’s husband visited us at our rock cabin, he shot one of those feisty, fast-talking birds, and I don’t think Mama ever forgave him.

I’m not the world’s greatest bird watcher, and my records aren’t nearly as complete as I’d like them to be. But leafing through old notebooks, I remember other times and other birds. Lists unlock memories of past acquaintances both avian and human, recording years of fun times, friends, and birds.

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.

