Now that warm days are busting out all over, my mind wanders to the Gulf of Mexico. And even though I’m not planning a road trip any time soon, I wonder where I might have stashed my frumpy, black bathing suit.

Rummaging through a box of summer clothes, I drift into an anthropological frame of mind, thinking about how norms change; more to the point, the evolution of bathing suits.

The Australian swimmer, Annette Kellerman, created a scandal when she introduced the one-piece bathing suit to America. As a child, Kellerman was crippled by rickets. She learned to swim using the sport to strengthen her legs. She went on to set swimming records worldwide and became a champion, the toast of New York, and began a revolution in women’s beachwear.

In 1907, she was arrested on Revere Beach, Massachusetts, for indecent exposure. Newspaper headlines called it “Sexual Misconduct” or “Public Lewdness.” Kellerman argued that the then-accepted pantaloons used for swimming made it impossible to be competitive. Her indecent one-piece suit consisted of long tights that covered her ankles and an attached top that was much like a tank-top with 2-inch sleeves. The only exposed skin was on her arms, neck and face.

Fast-forward to 1946 France when Louis Reard, a former engineer with Renault turned to fashion. His design for a bathing suit was a quantum leap from the Esther Williams one-piece that was the new norm. Reard had used a mere 30-square inches of fabric held together by two strings. Before it hit the market, an almost identical item, christened the Atome — French for atom, the smallest particle known at the time — was launched in Cannes. It was advertised as “the world’s smallest bathing suit.”

Four days before Reard was to unveil his new bathing suit, the U.S. dropped its first peacetime atomic test bomb in the Pacific on the evacuated island of Bikini. That was the inspiration Reard needed. He labeled his own swimsuit “the bikini,” calling it “smaller than the world’s smallest bathing suit,” adding, “It’s not a bikini if it can’t be pulled through a wedding ring.”

The bikini instantly exploded across Europe and North America, while the Atome disappeared. France took the new style in stride, but nations with sterner moral codes banned it from their beaches. In Franco’s puritan Spain, daring girls who wore it were arrested by the Guardia Civil. And, America one women’s magazine said, “It is hardly necessary to waste words over the so-called bikini, since it is inconceivable that any girl with tact and decency would ever wear such a thing.”

These days, bikinis are seen on beaches around the world with the briefer bottom-half-only version becoming common on some European beaches.

So, when I sit in the spring sun and long for a stroll in the sand, all I need to do is ponder the evolution of beach wear. And, then it occurs to me that maybe I’ll be happier staying home fully clothed.