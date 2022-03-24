Mary Belk: ‘Around here, some things never seem to change’

The first whisper of spring showed up with the sun shining and a soft wind blowing.

Not long ago, I got a card from a friend from my college days saying she always misses Auburn in the spring. I felt that way, too, when I lived in Virginia. Spring never seemed as agreeable as it was in the deep south.

Once upon a time before the bulldozers came to town, a spring day in Auburn was one of the most pleasant things in the world. The air became soft and sweet, buds broke, warbling wrens returned, and green spread softly over lawns.

Fresh fragrances clung to the air, and children begged to go outside shoeless. You could stand ankle deep in the green-growing grass and listen to the stillness. If a mockingbird chirped, it resounded, and a beagle baying in the distance made a kind of tender and lonesome country song.

When I was a little girl, spring meant digging through the closet searching for hand-me-down roller skates and a jingling bag of marbles. We didn’t have a lot of toys back then, but we didn’t seem to notice.

My sister Jane and I never got tired of playing outdoors. In those carefree days, we’d race around like frisky foals, catching lizards by day and lightning bugs in Mason jars at night. We ran, climbed, picked blackberries and made purple pokeberry ink. Sometimes we mixed water and dirt in a tossed-out pie tin playing like we were cooking baked beans over a campfire.

There were Saturday morning walks to Felton Little Park to shoot lickety-split off the steep slide into the grass with Sambo, our cocker spaniel, right behind us. Then, barefoot with blue jeans rolled up, we waded through the cool stream looking for tadpoles.

We walked most everywhere — the Tiger Theater for a 10-cent picture show, the API campus to see the eagle, Toomer’s for a cherry coke and the Dari-Delite for a soft-serve vanilla cone.

I still enjoy a spring stroll, all kinds of walks, whether on city sidewalks, a country road or a piney-woods path. I love the scent of the earth and the dazzling display of wild azaleas in living color, red, orange and hot pink, and the cheerful song of a chickadee calling to his mate until a blue jay swoops down to claim his territory.

Passing a tangle of honeysuckle vines, I stop and pick a yellow flower, pinch off the end, pull out the thread, and touch the syrupy drop of nectar to my tongue.

Along the way, I spot little girls rhythmically popping up and down, their jump ropes slapping the pavement, and I listen wondering if they’ll call out, “How many doctors did it take?”

Around here, some things never seem to change. Except these days, if the sun begins to set the before I’m ready to go inside, I don’t have to beg, “Please, Mama, just five more minutes.”

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.