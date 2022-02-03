Mary Belk: ‘As a writer, I’m a stickler for editing’

These days, most folks don’t seem to do a lot of editing. I think some have forgotten there’s a difference between “your” and “you’re, “there” and “their,” not to mention “its” and it’s.”

Even well educated people don’t write much at all other than posts on Facebook or short texts. Sometimes they don’t write whole sentence or complete words.

If you google “text abbreviations,” you’ll find 1,500 of them. How could anybody know the shortened form of all those phrases? I have to look up “JK,” “just kidding;” “B3,” “Blah, Blah, Blah;” and “2nte,” “tonight.” The only one I recognize is “LOL,” “Laugh out loud.” At least I’m better off than the man who got a text telling him his friend died. He replied “LOL” thinking it meant “Lots of love.”

As a writer, I’m a stickler for editing. When it comes to using the best word and correct punctuation, I might not always get it right, but it’s not because I don’t work at it. And I admire copy editors, as well as content editors.