Mary Belk: ‘As a writer, I’m a stickler for editing’

These days, most folks don’t seem to do a lot of editing. I think some have forgotten there’s a difference between “your” and “you’re, “there” and “their,” not to mention “its” and it’s.”
Even well educated people don’t write much at all other than posts on Facebook or short texts. Sometimes they don’t write whole sentence or complete words.
If you google “text abbreviations,” you’ll find 1,500 of them. How could anybody know the shortened form of all those phrases? I have to look up “JK,” “just kidding;” “B3,” “Blah, Blah, Blah;” and “2nte,” “tonight.” The only one I recognize is “LOL,” “Laugh out loud.” At least I’m better off than the man who got a text telling him his friend died. He replied “LOL” thinking it meant “Lots of love.”
As a writer, I’m a stickler for editing. When it comes to using the best word and correct punctuation, I might not always get it right, but it’s not because I don’t work at it. And I admire copy editors, as well as content editors.
Long before I became a freelancer writer, well-known novelists had prestigious editors. In the mid-1900s, Maxwell Perkins of Charles Scribner’s Sons was probably the most respected and sought after editor. When I think of Perkins, the names of Thomas Wolfe, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway come to mind. I’ve read that Hemingway added a note for Perkins at the end of his novels, “Period, question mark, comma, semicolon — add where needed.”
Perkins was editor for many other distinguished novelists — Ring Lardner, John P. Marquand, Erskine Caldwell, Marjorie Rawlings, James Jones and Alan Patton. His authors considered him a mentor. He urged each one to read and re-read “War and Peace,” his favorite book. They all agreed he was a good listener and that he wrote remarkable letters.
He was rarely seen without his 10-gallon hat, a gift from Western writer Will James who wrote “Smoky, Lone Cowboy.” He wore the hat indoors and out.
Perkins had a daily routine that didn’t vary. He drank a martini or two with his lunch at a little restaurant on New York City’s 53rd Street. His entrée was roast breast of guinea hen. In those days, authors met with editors in the city. It was the dream of aspiring novelists to lunch with Perkins over a martini and guinea hens, hoping to hear him say, “Go ahead and write it. We will publish it.” Occasionally, that’s exactly what he would say to a writer before the novel was written.
Nowadays, authors don’t meet with a publisher until they email a query letter, synopsis and the first two chapters, and the editor asks to see more. All submissions have to be carefully and thoroughly edited and formatted. Most novelists agree that you know you’re a writer if the word “query” makes you cry.