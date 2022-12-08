Mary Belk: ‘Christmas traditions fill my mind’

Driving home, I spot a giant inflated Santa Claus swaying in the afternoon breeze. Around the curve an outdoor cedar tree is loaded with red, green, yellow and blue lights reminding me of the tree Daddy always decorated. And Christmas traditions fill my mind.

There seems to be considerable doubt about when Christmas was first celebrated on Dec. 25, but some put the date at around AD 336.

The earliest clear references to the modern Christmas tree come from Martin Luther’s biographers. They say that on Christmas Eve in 1520, he decorated a fir tree with candles to simulate the stars in God’s Heaven. On the night before Christmas, Germans would set up a “Tree of Paradise,” an evergreen festooned with apples representing the Garden of Eden. Later they added nuts, dates, pretzels and paper flowers, and children were allowed to collect them the following morning.

German settlers might have introduced the Christmas tree to America as early as the 17th century. And, Great Britain owes its Christmas tree tradition to German Prince Albert. In 1841, he gave one to his wife, Queen Victoria, and the Christmas tree became a national institution.

Two years later, Charles Dickens wrote “A Christmas Carol.” He had just read a report on child labor in the United Kingdom, detailing children’s crushing work. He intended to write a pamphlet called, “An Appeal to the People of England on Behalf of the Poor Man’s Child.” But, he decided to embody his arguments in a story with a main character who lived a wretched life.

“A Christmas Carol” was an instant bestseller. Victorians called it “a new gospel” and reading it became a sacred ritual.

And, of course, there’s Santa Claus, also known as Saint Nicholas, Saint Nick, Kris Kringle, Father Christmas or simply Santa. The modern Santa Claus grew out of traditions surrounding the historical Saint Nicholas, a fourth-century Greek bishop and gift giver. Thomas Nast’s 1881 illustration, along with Clement Moore’s poem, “T’was the Night before Christmas,” helped to create a new image of Santa Claus.

Santa is generally depicted as a portly, joyous, white-bearded man, sometimes with wire-rimmed glasses. He wears a read suit with fur trim, and a black belt, and boots and carries a bag full of toys. Coca-Cola advertisements started using Santa in the 1920s. They made him more jolly looking and replaced his pipe with a glass of Coke.

Driving through Atlanta these days, Emily and I watch for the giant billboard with Santa in the red truck, drinking a 6-ounce bottle of Coke. Back home, I add another log to the fire, and we share “The Mole Family Christmas,” never getting tired of reading about Delver mole’s letter to “the fat man in the red soot.” And, I wait eagerly for S. Claus to bring him a telescope so he can admire the stars.

I turn up Johnny Mathis’ Christmas songs, while our 85-year-old Santa perches atop the Christmas tree, lit up and smiling, bringing good cheer.