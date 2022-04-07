Mary Belk: Cookbooks have more to offer than just instructions

Everybody who reads enjoys some form of escape literature. It may run the gamut from advice-to-the-lovelorn columns in various newspapers to “The Republic of Plato.” It depends on what the bored beach bum or the wide awake insomniac is trying to escape.

Some folks thrive on westerns or science fiction while others devour detective stories. There’s always Shakespeare or the stock-market report. And I know some who find “How-To-Fix-Your-Toilet every bit as interesting as a Stephen King thriller.

But, have you ever considered reading cookbooks? I’ve wiled away lots of evenings leafing through the directions for concocting Crepes Suzette or Sauerbraten. Actually, I’ve never gotten around to trying either of those mouthwatering recipes. I just like to dream.

As a child, I didn’t give much thought to recipes. I simply took for granted that there would be a tasty meal on the table three times a day. My interest in cookbooks started when I took Home Economics in ninth grade, and Miss Wilson taught me how to follow a recipe. Much later, a friend told me, “The best cooks have the best recipes.”

While reading cookbooks over the years, I’ve discovered they have a lot more to offer than how to make Vichyssoise. Cookbooks can be rich in the history and culture of a group.

“The African-American Heritage Cookbook” is just such a book. Author, Carolyn Tillery, says, “The recipes and recollections in this book combine to evoke the smells, emotions and, yes, the taste of Tuskegee in a way that cannot be adequately captured in a simple narrative of its history.”

But, using cookbooks as a barometer of time and place is nothing new. My mother gave me a 1940s cookbook. “The Victory Vitamin Cookbook for Wartime Meals” tells why caramel desserts are unpatriotic. And, due to a meat shortage, a government recommendation asked that cooks serve more cheese and eggs.

One of America’s best loved cookbooks, “The Better Homes and Gardens New Cook Book,” started as a 10-cent pamphlet of magazine recipes in 1926. This book has changed right along with our eating habits, from bread pudding to microwave meals and pasta.

I have all sorts of regional cookbooks that give a glimpse of their various subcultures. There’s the “Williamsburg Cookbook” and “Cajun Cooking.” “The Ritz London Book of Afternoon Tea” says for the perfect cup of tea, “Tea bags are never a good idea.”

But my all-time favorite is “The I Hate to Cook Book.” The author, Peg Bracken, claims her recipes for dishes like Stay-a-bed Stew and Skid Row Stroganoff are so simple “they’d have any cordon bleu chef pounding his head with his omelet pan.”

No book in my library has ever shared a rule that I stumbled across on my own. When you want to create a tasty meal, the most profitable thing you can do is call your mother.

But, I really do plan to try some of my well-read recipes one day. Until then, I can talk a very good meal.

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.