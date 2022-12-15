Mary Belk: Dear Santa Claus,

I haven’t written you since I was a snaggletoothed girl with pigtails and asked for toys that could fit into that bottomless bag slung over your shoulder.

It’s not that I don’t believe in you. I’ll admit there was a brief time that I was skeptical, wondering if you were real. But at about that time my Aunt Mary spotted you. She was the head nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, and when she stepped outside the hospital at 12:01 Christmas morning and headed for her ’51 Ford, she gazed up and saw you in your sleigh, zooming across the sky like a comet.

After that sighting, my belief never wavered. But I figured you were for children. Then it occurred to me that since I still believe, it might be okay to write.

In case you’ve forgotten, let me jog your memory. When I was 4, you brought me a wooden rocking horse painted red. That was the only horse that would fit in your bag, so you weren’t able to bring me the live pony I asked for. The year after that you brought me a pair of fancy leather cowboy boots.

The next year I saw a big doll in a store window. She was all I wanted, all I dreamed about, all I asked for. And, you left her for me under the tall cedar branches. She was made of red flannel and stuffed with cotton wads, and her plastic face was fringed with tiny tufts of yellow yarn-hair. She was about 2 feet tall and almost as wide. I dressed her in people clothes and slept with her for years.

For the next few years I asked for the same thing — a new cap gun and either a Tiny Tears or Betsy Wetsy doll. And, as always, you left them under the tinseled tree.

The last time I wrote to you, I was 11, and I wanted a trombone. I spotted the shiny brass bell and slide under the tree Christmas morning when I tiptoed down the stairs.

Now, Santa, I’m writing again even though I don’t really need anything new. I mostly need to remember to appreciate the things I already have — stuff that sounds sort of corny. You know, things like my family, friends and good health.

All those years I wrote letters asking for whatever I thought would make me happy. And, you usually brought what I wanted — everything but the pony.

Now I know it wasn’t the presents that made Christmastime happy. The truth is, the first thing I did Christmas morning was check to see if you’d eaten the chunk of chocolate cake I’d left you.

Seems that decorating the tree, caroling, family get-togethers and eating way too much were every bit as important as the gifts. But, I wanted to write and thank you for the part you played in the Christmas magic.

P. S. I thought you’d like to know — I finally got that pony.