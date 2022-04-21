Mary Belk: He was a man I liked and admired

I made my way up the driveway with the Sunday morning paper not long ago. As I slowed my steps, I pulled back the front page to glance at the obituaries.

My gaze landed on the sweet face of a man I recognized, and I stopped to take in the passing of someone special from my past, a man I’d liked and admired. Above the portrait in large, bold font, it said, “James “Lemonade Man” Echols, Sr.”

A comment on Facebook about the obituary said, “The lemonade was always better when he made it. He had that special touch.” But, James had more than the touch. He had the recipe. The fact is that world-famous concoction was his own personal formula.

I look back to that simpler time and reflect on people and events from my past, and I find that I have fond memories of James Echols.

For me, as much as I loved the lemonade, that’s not what made him special to me. When I first knew James, I was a pigtailed 7-year-old. My sister Jane and I often tromped downtown to Toomer’s Drugstore to pick up prescriptions for Mama and visit the soda fountain for a treat. I’d head straight for the sweet smells coming from the fountain, climb up on the high stool with two or three nickels tucked in the pocket of my blue jeans, and twirl around once or twice considering which confection I wanted and could afford.

Some days, I ordered lemonade and watched James squeeze fresh lemon into a glass of sugar water, then stir with a long-handled spoon. Other times, I asked for or a cup of hand-dipped chocolate ripple ice cream or sipped cherry Coke through a straw. James always had a big smile and seemed happy to see us.

In my early teenage days, our family moved to North Cary Drive, farther from town, too far to walk to the drugstore. So James delivered pills, salves and tonics to our back door. When I heard his motor scooter coughing and puttering up our driveway, I’d rush out to take the paper bag of potions so I could tell him “hi” and “thank you.” And he’d grin and say “Good to see you,” “How’s your mama?” and “Have a good day!” before he turned to head back to town.

When I pull up my long-ago memories, I know for sure that all my heroes don’t wear capes. I’ve stumbled on a few quotes lately that clear this up for me.

Maya Angelou said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

“Be somebody who makes everybody feel like somebody.” Anonymous

And there’s a T-shirt that says, “I love people who have no idea how wonderful they are and just wander around making the world a better place.”

That was the kind of man James Echols was. I cherish his memory.

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.