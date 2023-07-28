“I’m older than plastic,” a friend told me years ago.

I laughed and took him at his word. Then I googled it the other day and found that plastic was invented in 1907, three decades before he was born. We’ve only used plastic for about 50 years.

These days there’s so much plastic available it seems water bottles, milk jugs, straws, grocery bags, medicine bottles, packaging, sandwich bags, toys, and yogurt cartons are our enemies. We’re warned constantly about harming the environment when we don’t recycle.

So I religiously put my empty bottles and jugs out by the road on trash day. If I use too much paper, I worry that I’ve wasted a tree. So I never toss out a used sheet of computer paper without printing on the backside. All the while, I wonder if my efforts are enough.

On a trip to Norway with my daughter’s rhythmic gymnastics team, I was conscious of how much paper and plastic we use at home. We were competing in Gym for Life where 2,076 athletes from 23 countries gathered and lived for eight days. They fed us three meals a day using stainless steel cutlery. In our rooms, there wasn’t a paper towel or napkin to be found.

I’ll admit I missed the convenience of wads of paper products to mop up spills and dry my hands. More than 2,000 thirsty athletes were responsible for carrying a bottle brought from home and filling it with tap water. They left our breakfast outside our door each morning in a small paper bag. There were no plates and only one thin napkin per person. I longed for a paper plate, but instead I used the micro-napkin as a dish for my boiled egg and roll.

Unlike most of the athletes who were years younger than me, I remembered the days when we didn’t have a lot of paper and plastic. Back then milk was delivered to our front door in glass bottles, and when they were empty, we left them for the milkman to collect. Cokes came in green 6-ounce bottles. If we returned them to the store, we’d get a penny back.

When I needed money for a soft-serve cone, I looked for used Coke bottles to take back for cash like most children those days. If we had milk or juice at school, it was served in little square cartons. For a special treat, we got a paperboard dish of ice cream that was 2.5 inches in diameter with a flat wooden spoon.

And when we shopped, we left A&P and Crest 5&10 with our purchases in paper sacks. Saran Wrap was introduced in 1949, but Mama didn’t use plastic wrap. She covered our sandwiches in wax paper, and I took my grammar school lunch in a black metal lunchbox that looked like it might belong to a coal miner. Those times might seem bleak to kids these days. We didn’t wish for more, though. Back then that’s all everybody had.