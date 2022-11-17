Mary Belk: I hope I can say, ‘I’m content’

The turkey is in the oven filling the air with the aroma of anticipation. The frozen fruit salad waits in aluminum ice trays, and cakes stand by on the sideboard. There’ll be an abundance of companionship, conversation and contentment.

At least that’s how I remember it as I scan my reflective camera over the Thanksgiving mornings of my past. Mama in her apron, the sturdy maple table with two added leaves draped in a linen tablecloth smelling of Ivory soap flakes and sunshine, giddy with holiday fare. It’s a Norman Rockwell picture of Thanksgiving

While Mama cooked turkey and cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, peas and asparagus casserole, homemade Parker House Rolls, collards, squash and field peas, along with ice-cold tea, salads and desserts, in my memory, it was a day of simple pleasures.

I learned a flawed version of the holiday’s origin in grammar school — Puritans and Native Americans sitting together around a hand-hewn table, feasting on corn, beans and turkey. We made pilgrim hats and Indian headbands, perpetuating the myth, passing it on from our generation to the next.

It became an official holiday in 1863 when Lincoln issued a Thanksgiving Day proclamation making the fourth Thursday of November a “day of thanksgiving and praise to our beneficent Father.”

Nowadays, for most Americans it’s a day for overstuffed people to sprawl in overstuffed chairs. Some folks binge on football and others can’t wait for Black Friday, the day of frenzied bargain shopping.

Sometimes we begin the meal taking turns around the table sharing our thoughts of thankfulness. But, usually we’re all grateful for the same family, friends, pets and health. The truth is, most of us should be giving thanks all day long.

As I look Thanksgiving in the eye, my reflections turn inward. I remember H.L. Mencken’s observation, “How little it takes to make life unbearable; pebble in the shoe, a cockroach in the spaghetti…”

Anne Morrow Lindbergh added, “It’s terribly amusing how many different climates of feeling we can go through in a day.” I find myself mimicking the Princess and the Pea one minute and Pollyanna the next. I can go from bliss to worry in no time, then quickly back to joy.

I miraculously dodge gruesome death when an 18-wheeler swerves at the last second, and I’m overcome with gratitude. But, I get inside and find my new loaf of bread riddled with gaping holes, and my delight turns to disappointment. Then a phone call from a friend brings back my good cheer.

Nowadays, we’re overscheduled and under-rested. We go from one activity to another without taking time to be kind to ourselves. Why is it we feel guilty for self-nurturing? When was the last time you lounged in your pajamas, took a leisurely stroll under a full moon, or watched a funny movie instead of the news?

I got a card from a friend today. She closed her message, “Ronnie and I are content.”

I hope Thanksgiving Day I can say, “I’m thankful that I’m content.”