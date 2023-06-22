Last night a big thunderstorm roared, and banged, and crashed through the neighborhood. Sometimes we get heavy rain, gully washers, but nothing like this.

Jagged spikes of lightning slashed at the treetops, as great sheets of rain splattered the ground. At times, the noise was alarming, like heavy artillery on steroids.

Summer storms are hard on Isis, my charming black cat. He, no doubt, suffers, remembering his street-urchin days. He paces, then scurries to my bedroom. I try to hold him in my arms and comfort him, but he struggles free. Another big flash-bang comes and he skitters under the bed. So, I give up and sit, scooting under the covers, sad there’s nothing I can do to calm him a bit.

I stretch out and listen to the booming and rumbling. And, I’m reminded that I love the sound of a thunderstorm. I wonder why some folks are terrified of storms while I’m not at all scared. Maybe it’s because all of my bad weather experiences have ended well.

I first learned that you could survive a tornado soon after we’d moved to Auburn in the early 1950s. While my family spent a Saturday afternoon visiting out-of-town relatives, my sister Beth stayed home to study. When we got back to Auburn, we started spotting uprooted trees. A huge pine sprawled across Mitcham Avenue, so Daddy jumped out of the car and ran to our house. He found Beth in her room calmly studying. She said she thought it was a little windy, so she closed the windows. She’d had no idea that the worst tornado in Auburn’s history had just torn up close-by Cary Woods.

Six years later, I made a cross-country trip to Wyoming's Grand Tetons with my sister Barbara and her husband, John. One night, as we slept at the foot of Mt. Teewinot, a Rocky Mountain hailstorm blew in with a vengeance. I huddled in my flimsy tent while apple-sized hailstones ravaged the canvas and pulled up the stakes.

John made his way through the deluge and led me to their sturdier tent. He turned on his powerful flashlight, and we played canasta until the storm stopped. The next morning my tent was gone, and we never found it.

My most vulnerable time in a storm was the weekend I took four teenage boys in aluminum Jonboats through the Dragon Run Swamp in tidewater Virginia. When we were an hour-and-a-half from dry land, an electrical storm exploded and lasted for 30 minutes. I learned something that day — sometimes you just aren’t meant to die.

Back in Auburn, I stayed safe when Hurricane Eloise moved inland in 1975 and rode out Opal in 1995. And, I survived summer storms at Conway’s Stables when I’d get caught in a tumble-down barn with raging rain and lightning bolts between me and my truck.

Now that I think about it more clearly, it occurs to me that I like thunder storms much better when I’m inside looking out.