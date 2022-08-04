Mary Belk: ‘I love remembering those Auburn High School band days’

Talk of driver-less cars makes me wonder. How did it get to be 2022? When I read George Orwell’s novel “1984” as a teenager, I couldn’t believe that year would ever come.

But, W. H. Auden gave me fair warning, “The years shall run like rabbits.”

I’m reminded of the song “Sunrise, Sunset” from “Fiddler on the Roof.” “I don’t remember growing older...swiftly fly the years, one season following another, laden with happiness and tears.”

There have been lots of good changes since my growing up days. I’m especially glad we have antibiotics and pain-free root canals. And, what would I do without a GPS and microwave? Then I hear about artificial intelligence, and I wonder how far it will go. Will robots become self-aware? Will they have rights?

I’d rather reminisce sometimes, thinking about those long gone things that were once important to me. But, how much could I possibly miss from the days before iPhones and Netflix?

Mr. Guthrey, my high school physics teacher, sometimes entertained us with stories about “the bad old days.” I’m more inclined to ladle up happy memories. Sometimes, when I’m listening to Troy Public Radio, I hear a symphony we played in band, and I sing my French horn part along with it as if I’d just walked out of that cinder block band room.

During my high school years, band was the only class I liked. At the end of August, before the first football game, we headed to Pine Mountain, Georgia’s large group camp and lived in cabins for a week-long band camp. We marched early in the morning and after supper, had mandatory quite time after lunch, and full band, as well as, section rehearsals to work on music during the hottest part of the day. We did the Twist to rock’n’roll records at night in the pavilion, then had vespers before lights out.

Back in Auburn, we did a different halftime show with new music and formations each week. Tommy Goff, our director, spent every Saturday and Sunday arranging five or six popular songs for us to play the next Friday night, “Baby Elephant Walk,” “The Stripper,” “TV Jingles” and “Louie Louie.” And he drew clever formations by hand with no computer help at all.

The Auburn High School “Baby Tigers” played at Felton Little Park, and sometimes our halftime shows were drowned out by the 7:40 train passing by, but we still did a new show the next week.

During concert season, we played difficult music, Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus,” Wagner’s “Introduction to the Third Act of Lohengrin,” Tchaikovsky’s “Pathetique and Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro.” Our hard work paid off, because the symphonic band always made four ones, the highest rating at State Contest.

For our spring concert, we played Broadway show tunes and invigorating marches, “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “The Washington Post” and “Semper Fidelis.”

I wouldn’t want to be a teenager again, but I love remembering those Auburn High School band days.

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.