Mary Belk: ‘I’m beginning to think I missed out on some mighty fun times’

When I was a pigtailed girl, Auburn and Opelika were two separate worlds with distinct stomping grounds.

We went to different schools and churches, shopped in our own stores. If a kid was hunting for a new sweater or a poodle skirt, we had Poly-Tek, “First with the Newest in Junior Fashions,” and they had Hagedorn’s, “The Style Center of East Alabama.”

When we had free time, and were looking for entertainment, we rarely shared venues. Back then, the drive from Auburn to Opelika seemed too far. Auburn had two cozy movie houses, Tiger Theater and War Eagle Theater. Opelika had the bigger, fancier Martin Theater with mirrors on the ceiling.

Both towns had downtown drugstores, Haynie’s in Opelika, Toomer’s, Lipscomb’s, and Markle’s in Auburn. Each drugstore had a soda fountain and a magazine rack, along with medicine in the pharmacy.

A lot of Southern towns had a town square. Opelika fit that pattern with its fountain across the street from the County Courthouse.

Auburn had a different design. The entrance to the college where Samford Hall was cattycornered across from Toomer’s Drugstore was the center of town, separating the community from the college — “town and gown,” it was sometimes called.

We even had our own AM radio stations. WJHO, 1400 on your radio dial, was the Opelika-based station. Auburn folks tuned to WAUD, 1230 on the dial. Our newspaper was The Lee County Bulletin. Theirs was The Opelika Daily News.

If I wanted to go to the park, I’d walk to Felton Little and soar on the long-chained swings, pumping for all I was worth. Or I might bravely slide down the monster slide, never letting on that I was scared.

Children in Opelika headed for the Monkey Park to ride the Rocky Brook Rocket, the little red train that circled the park, and to stare at the playful, real-live monkeys. If Auburn kids wanted to see an honest to goodness animal, we’d walk to the open grassy space on the API campus to watch the Eagle in his cage that was the size of a big bedroom.

For family outings, Auburn folks had Prather’s Lake and Chewacla State Park. We spent warm weather days there swimming and playing softball.

Opelika families drove to Lake Condy and Spring Villa Park to picnic and swim. Spring Villa was a former Southern plantation built on land with a clear 30-acre spring-fed lake. Adding to the antebellum charm was the legend claiming the house was haunted by the ghost of its builder, William Penn Yonge, a cruel master. The local lore said he was stabbed to death by an angry slave.

I don’t think I knew a single person who lived in Opelika in my growing up days. I didn’t go to their theater, drugstores, or parks. And I never saw the dark red blood stain on the 13th step of the spiral staircase at Spring Villa.

I’m beginning to think I missed out on some mighty fun times.

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.