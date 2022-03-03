Mary Belk: ‘I’m convinced the name had a lot to do with attitude’

When I heard the sad news that Lionel James had died, I hurried to my study. I rooted around until I unearthed a small spiral notebook with the circa 1990s’ jottings that I written in my fast and furious scribbling.

I’d gone to an assembly to hear the Auburn Junior High School Symphonic Band. I planned to sneak out after the music, but I glanced at the program and noticed that my daughter’s ensemble played at the end. I groaned softly and hunkered down in my chair. After two motivational speakers, a small man introduced as “Little Train” walked on stage.

The nickname he’d gotten while playing football at Auburn came back to me. Lionel James had been quick and hard to stop. But after hearing his story, I’m convinced the name had a lot to do with attitude.

Remember the “Little Engine That Could?” James grew up in Georgia, living two miles from the nearest neighbor. In eighth grade, he played football and claims he was the worst player on the team. He weighed 90 pounds and couldn’t hold on to a pass. But he started saying, “I think I can, I think I can, I think I can.”