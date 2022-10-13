Mary Belk: I’m interested in their stories

I never get tired of hearing about the life of George Washington Carver.

How a sickly slave baby was stolen and how his owner went after him and traded a racehorse to get him back. That rickety baby turned out to be one of the great geniuses of all time. Besides his hundreds of inventions, he was a man of character. Fame and fortune weren’t on his agenda. In fact, he forgot to cash his pay checks most of the time.

I’m so enthralled with Carver I sometimes forget about Booker T. Washington, another man born into slavery. As a 25-year-old, he became the headmaster of a new school for black teachers in Tuskegee. When he arrived, there was no campus, so his first students had to make the bricks and cement to build their own classrooms. He told them, “There is as much dignity in tilling a field as in writing a poem.”

Take a short drive to Columbus, and you can see the homes of other famous African-Americans. Folks like “Ma” Rainey and Alma Thomas.

Gertrude “Ma” Rainey became famous as a gospel and blues performer and recording artist in the 1920s. She’s known as “Mother of the Blues.”

Alma Thomas is one of the country’s foremost painters, with her work displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

I’m intrigued by Thomas’ story. Her grandfather, Winter Cantey, was born a slave in South Carolina. He came to the Chattahoochee Valley in the 1840s on business for his slave-owner father. Winter served as a manservant for his half-brother during the Mexican War and the Civil War.

In 1872, Cantey, a free man, bought a 330-acre farm in Russell County. He became a farmer and a veterinarian noted for his horse breeding. He strongly supported education for black children, building a schoolhouse on his farm. Cantey’s daughter, Elizabeth, was a prominent educator in Columbus for 52 years.

And Horace King, a slave without formal education, built several covered bridges, including the original Dillingham and 14th Street bridges in Columbus.

Closer to home there’s John Reese, a black Auburn drayman. In the late 1890s, Reese made his living carrying loads in a side-less one-mule wagon. Much of the time he hauled students’ trunks. When he heard that a young pharmacist named Shell Toomer needed a loan to go into the drugstore business, he took him several fruit jars stuffed with $500 cash. Reese’s money made Toomer’s Drug Store possible.

Gordon Parks, an African-American writer, artist, musician, photographer and filmmaker was a high school dropout, but he holds 28 honorary degrees. Parks said, “You can do anything if you want it badly enough. Nothing limits you unless you allow it to.”

And Sonya Carson, a single African-American mom destined to failure, prodded her sons into doing their homework, respecting others and striving for excellence. Curtis Carson became an engineer. Benjamin was the director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Sonya Carson’s advice: “Whatever you are, be your best.