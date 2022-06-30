Mary Belk: ‘I miss traveling by train’

I don’t have to close my eyes to see the old Auburn train station across the street from where I once lived. That depot was the hub of the town, the place of comings and goings.

When I was sick, I couldn’t go downstairs until I was fever free. But I could look out my upstairs bedroom window and watch eastbound freight trains pass slowly along Mitcham Avenue and passenger trains come to a groaning stop as travelers got on or off.

These days as I speed along I-85 getting close to the Atlanta airport, I watch with that same anticipation as a 747 takes off, nose at an upward angle. I ask my daughter Emily, “Where do you think it’s going?” And she guesses, “England? Switzerland? South Africa?”

That’s how it was when I was a little girl listening to the sound of a slow moving train. I imagined exotic destinations, places like New York City, New Orleans and San Francisco. I loved the names on the sides of the locomotives. There was the Atlantic and Pacific, Chicago Western, Union Pacific, and my favorite, the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe.

People traveling long distances went mostly by train in those days. The Auburn football team road by rail to away games. After a big victory, crowds of hollering fans waited, squished shoulder to shoulder, at the station to welcome the coaches and boys home with a pep rally. We hadn’t started rolling tall trees with toilet paper back then. Most of those celebrations were past my bedtime, but I could sit up in bed and watch the fun only a few yards away.

Georgia Tech was Auburn’s biggest football rival in those days, and an entire train with “Wreck Tech Special” painted on the side carried fans from the Auburn Depot to a station close to Grant Field in Atlanta. My senior year in high school, Daddy gave me his football tickets so I could take a friend to the Georgia Tech game on the War Eagle Special.

I miss traveling by train. Driving is tiring. Flying is hurry-up-and-wait and going through security. On a train, I could relax, look at the scenery, and meet all kinds of people. There were sleeping compartments and a dining car with tablecloths and china.

I guess, most of all, I remember lying half-asleep in my bed, listening to the magnified wailing moan of a train whistle, and the screech of the brakes followed by a metallic clank. I think about my sister Jane and me running across the street on Saturday mornings in time to wave at the man in the red caboose and how he always waved back.

That old train depot was empty for many years. After a bit of renovation and transformation, the historic station became a cozy restaurant known for its seafood and spirits. And, yes, it’s called The Depot. For the record, I’d just like to say that I’m delighted.

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.