I love a good mystery novel. In cold weather, I sit by the hearth feeling the warmth of the fire, adding occasional bits of bark and turning pages. On hot summer days, I’m prone to lounging in the loveseat with the ceiling fan spinning overhead.

I never give much thought to the writer who penned the first mystery stories. But it occurs to me that I owe a big debt of gratitude to Edgar Allan Poe.

Most Americans are familiar with that name. Poe was a distinguished poet well-known for “Annabelle Lee” and “The Raven.” He was an acclaimed author of macabre short stories, including “The Pit and the Pendulum” and “The Fall of the House of Ushers.” And, Poe is considered the father of the modern detective story. “The Murders in the Rue Morgue” is still a favorite 175 years after its publication.

His life was a mixture of literary success and quirky personal failure. His father abandoned the family when Poe was 3 weeks old, and his mother died a year later. He was raised in Virginia by a foster family. While he was a student at the University of Virginia, he ran up a gambling debt of $2,500 and had to drop out. He served in the Army for two years under the name of Edgar A. Perry, until his foster father helped him get into West Point. But he was expelled after a year for not going to classes and drills.

Poe married his 13-year-old cousin, Virginia, when he was 26, claiming on the marriage certificate that she was 21. His job as a magazine editor in Richmond didn’t last long. After he was fired for drinking, Poe wandered back and forth between New York and Philadelphia.

For years, his behavior was erratic and his lifestyle outlandish, but he continued to write successfully. He became renowned, considered one of America’s foremost men of letters.

Poe’s impact on other writers was significant. Dostoyevsky called him “a hugely talented writer” and referred to “The Raven” in "The Brothers Karamazov.” Nabokov mentioned him in the preface to “Lolita.” And, George Bernard Shaw thought he was “the greatest journalistic critic of his time,” while Oscar Wilde called him, “This marvelous lord of rhythmic expression.” Alfred Hitchcock confessed, “It’s because I liked Edgar Allan Poe’s stories so much that I began to make suspense films,” and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle mused, “Where was the detective story until Poe breathed the breath of life into it?”

Poe was only 40 when he died a mystifying death. At 5 a.m. on a Sunday morning in October, a man found him in a gutter outside a saloon dressed in someone else’s clothes. The man said, “The gentleman was delirious and in great distress, in need of immediate assistance.” He died four days later. Most credit his death to alcoholism, but others suggested diabetes, syphilis, cholera, and even rabies.

The epitaph on his tombstone is the refrain from his most well-known poem.

“Quoth the Raven, ‘Nevermore.’”