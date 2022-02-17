Mary Belk: I remember vowing I would never do this or own that

My microwave died this morning. I had a long list of things I needed to do today, deadlines to meet, groceries to buy, and errands to run. But I tossed out my list and went microwave shopping.
As it turned out, it didn’t take long to purchase an affordable appliance. I drove down Opelika Road and eased in the RIX parking lot. In 10 minutes, I’d selected and paid for the compact countertop model I wanted. While I wrote a check, I spotted a man with a big box perched on his shoulder. And I watched him go outside and slide the cardboard container into the back seat of my Hyundai.
I drove home smiling with visions of snatching my wadded up to-do-list from the kitchen trashcan. But Murphy’s Law collided with Catch 22, and I spent the rest of the morning getting my new appliance situated. First, I had to take the old microwave out to the road. For a short-armed person, it was cumbersome and a bit heavy.
When I got back to the kitchen, I saw that the countertop where the used-up microwave had rested for 10 years would need scrubbing. So I washed and rubbed until the spot was almost white again. Then came moving the large, awkward box with the new appliance that was still in the car.
I wasn’t able to throw it up on my shoulder, but I managed to get it to the kitchen where I discovered it was tightly packed in Styrofoam.
As I broke and pulled apart the stiff packaging piece by piece, I started to wonder if I really needed a microwave in the first place. I thought back to the days when I’d lived a perfectly good life without one. I’d even insisted that I wouldn’t ever own a microwave.
While I removed scraps of Styrofoam, I had plenty of time to think about years of vowing I’d never do this or never own that.
Once upon a time, I swore I would absolutely not have more than one television in my house. Of course, nowadays I have a TV in almost every room. I promised myself that I wouldn’t even consider owning a VCR. Later I found a place in Opelika that rented VCRs and videos. That led to buying a video recorder or two. These days you’d have to send in the militia to take away my DVR box.
I said I’d never have more than one car. But, not long after I made that vow, we turned into a two-car family. And as my daughters became drivers, we had a minimum of three automobiles in our driveway. Now I’m the sole driver in my household and, if I count my 1975 MG, we’re still a two-car family.
When I finally got the new microwave hooked up, I was delighted with my purchase. And in the time it had taken me to free it from the package, I’d learned an important lesson.