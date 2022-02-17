Mary Belk: I remember vowing I would never do this or own that

As I broke and pulled apart the stiff packaging piece by piece, I started to wonder if I really needed a microwave in the first place. I thought back to the days when I’d lived a perfectly good life without one. I’d even insisted that I wouldn’t ever own a microwave.

While I removed scraps of Styrofoam, I had plenty of time to think about years of vowing I’d never do this or never own that.

Once upon a time, I swore I would absolutely not have more than one television in my house. Of course, nowadays I have a TV in almost every room. I promised myself that I wouldn’t even consider owning a VCR. Later I found a place in Opelika that rented VCRs and videos. That led to buying a video recorder or two. These days you’d have to send in the militia to take away my DVR box.

I said I’d never have more than one car. But, not long after I made that vow, we turned into a two-car family. And as my daughters became drivers, we had a minimum of three automobiles in our driveway. Now I’m the sole driver in my household and, if I count my 1975 MG, we’re still a two-car family.