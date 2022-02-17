 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Belk: I remember vowing I would never do this or own that
  • Updated
Mary Belk 

 O-A News File Photo

My microwave died this morning. I had a long list of things I needed to do today, deadlines to meet, groceries to buy, and errands to run. But I tossed out my list and went microwave shopping.

As it turned out, it didn’t take long to purchase an affordable appliance. I drove down Opelika Road and eased in the RIX parking lot. In 10 minutes, I’d selected and paid for the compact countertop model I wanted. While I wrote a check, I spotted a man with a big box perched on his shoulder. And I watched him go outside and slide the cardboard container into the back seat of my Hyundai.

I drove home smiling with visions of snatching my wadded up to-do-list from the kitchen trashcan. But Murphy’s Law collided with Catch 22, and I spent the rest of the morning getting my new appliance situated. First, I had to take the old microwave out to the road. For a short-armed person, it was cumbersome and a bit heavy.

When I got back to the kitchen, I saw that the countertop where the used-up microwave had rested for 10 years would need scrubbing. So I washed and rubbed until the spot was almost white again. Then came moving the large, awkward box with the new appliance that was still in the car.

I wasn’t able to throw it up on my shoulder, but I managed to get it to the kitchen where I discovered it was tightly packed in Styrofoam.

As I broke and pulled apart the stiff packaging piece by piece, I started to wonder if I really needed a microwave in the first place. I thought back to the days when I’d lived a perfectly good life without one. I’d even insisted that I wouldn’t ever own a microwave.

While I removed scraps of Styrofoam, I had plenty of time to think about years of vowing I’d never do this or never own that.

Once upon a time, I swore I would absolutely not have more than one television in my house. Of course, nowadays I have a TV in almost every room. I promised myself that I wouldn’t even consider owning a VCR. Later I found a place in Opelika that rented VCRs and videos. That led to buying a video recorder or two. These days you’d have to send in the militia to take away my DVR box.

I said I’d never have more than one car. But, not long after I made that vow, we turned into a two-car family. And as my daughters became drivers, we had a minimum of three automobiles in our driveway. Now I’m the sole driver in my household and, if I count my 1975 MG, we’re still a two-car family.

When I finally got the new microwave hooked up, I was delighted with my purchase. And in the time it had taken me to free it from the package, I’d learned an important lesson.

Never say never.

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.

