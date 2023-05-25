Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Whenever I start to think I’m getting batty, I look for those who are even goofier. These days, I spend too much time hunting for my car keys and glasses, then spotting them later under an MG parts catalog.

“Nothing stands out so conspicuously, or remains so firmly fixed in the memory, as something which you have blundered,” Cicero said.

I don’t have to worry about the memory part, but I’ve become a polished blunderer. So I dig deep, from time to time, searching for those who are way beyond ditsy.

My new favorite mad person is Queen Crazy Joan who was born in 1481. Her parents were Ferdinand and Isabella, the great Catholic monarchs of Spain, and she married Philip the Handsome of Burgundy. Her name was Juana — Joan in English.

Apparently Juana’s husband was handsome indeed. His affairs were numerous and never kept secret. But, Juana loved him passionately and frantically. She was only 15 when she married. Ten years later, Philip suddenly died of typhus, and her passion turned to mania.

At first she brooded in her darkened room for almost two months, exclaiming, “A widow who has lost the sun of her own soul should never expose herself to the light of day.”

Juana then set out around Spain with her husband’s body. For almost two years, she took Philip’s coffin with her wherever she went and periodically pried off the lid for a loving look at his corpse. She ordered an armed guard around the coffin at all times to prevent the approach of any other woman. Eventually, the entourage arrived in Granada, where Philip was finally laid to rest.

Her son, the Emperor Charles V, had Juana restricted to a castle in Tordesillas, where she remained for years, often lucid, sometimes not. In 1520, she was briefly released during an uprising against Charles. After her re-incarceration, she was locked away in a windowless room until her death in April 1555. When Juana died, she was 76 and already known as Juana la Loca — Crazy Joan.

But her 10 years of marriage had been productive. The family that sprung from her womb was in power everywhere. In the Holy Roman Empire — Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Hungary, England, Denmark and Poland — their reigning monarchs were her children, or grandchildren, or their husbands.

It looks as if there was no method in Joan’s madness. And there are no records of her suffering from any senior moments. In a world without Valium or Xanax, Juana la Loca was simply unhinged.

Some days my AAADD (Age-Activated Attention Deficit Disorder) kicks in. I hurry down the hall to do the laundry, but I notice the mail on the table. I look and see there are bills to pay. “Where’s the check book?” I say out loud.

On those days, I take comfort in the fact that at least I’m not nearly as daft as Crazy Joan was.