Mary Belk: ‘I’ve decided I don’t have to try to figure it out’

When I look through the layers of my life, it’s like excavating an historical site.

My archaeologist friend and mentor John Cottier used to say, “Truth comes from the blade of a shovel.” My truth is a living atlas recorded in snapshots, letters and objects I’ve hung onto. As I dig, sort, and sift, I uncover onion-like strata. I peel back the layers and find there are more than enough good days to overshadow the hard times, those days I think of as the valley of the shadow of discouragement. I’m more apt to remember the surviving and starting over, the abundance of happy days.

A few years back, I read an article in a magazine that suggested creating a display with items from your past that represent important life stages, almost like an altar. I thought that sounded corny, sort of silly.

But in the corner of my wall-to-wall desk are three things I left there in my slap-dash way long ago. Inside two horseshoes hooked together with shoeing-nails are a trombone mouthpiece and a 1½ by 1-inch Mississippian potsherd. The shoes belonged to my half-Connemara pony, Fog. The mouthpiece came with my sixth grade trombone. And the piece of pottery is from my years of washing and cataloguing artifacts. I don’t remember why I left them there. I think I was culling clutter, and haphazardly put them together. Looking at them now and pondering, I realize they represent some of the most meaningful times in my life.

Daddy used to say he was a Jack of all trades but master of none. I must have gotten that trait from him, although I’ll amend mine to a Jack of many, not all, trades.

My display of mementos leaves out decades of my past. The Quaker writer Jessamyn West said, “The past is almost as much work of the imagination as the future.” For me, there are the traditional chapters — childhood, adolescence, college, marriage, and motherhood. But the path of my life is more complicated.

I left out teaching anthropology, writing, camping, sailing, teaching English riding lessons, coaching little girls’ softball and basketball, living in Atlanta, and later at Christchurch School in Virginia. Compared to most, my life isn’t exceptional. But according to Kennedy Fraser, “Even the most ordinary life is a mystery if you look close enough.”

Every now and then, when I’m searching for an important document I’ve misplaced, or I reach for a sticky note, I spot my three loved objects nestled together. I contemplate what W. H. Auden would call a map of my planet and wonder, how we can explain our love for certain things. Why do I cherish drawings from the1950s, vintage British cars, and the sleek lines of a sailboat?

I’ve decided I don’t have to try to figure it out. If you love a thing enough, it seeps into you and is more real than any scientific study can explain. And a little of what you fancy does you good.