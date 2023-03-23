Peter, Paul and Mary said a mouthful when they crooned “The Times Are A-Changin’.” I’ve weathered so many twists and turns over the years, I hardly recognize some things anymore.

I was flabbergasted the other day when I heard on Alabama Public Radio that large numbers of young people these days aren’t all that interested in getting a driver’s license. Thanks to social media we can interact face to face without ever having a bit of physical contact. So there’s no need to meet with another human being.

Research indicates that due to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter a lot of teens don’t see much point in getting out and spending time with a friend.

What’s more, those young folks I heard interviewed on the radio claim that being able to drive a car doesn’t mean freedom, and it’s not a rite of passage. Speaking for every last teenager of the 1960s, I can say without a doubt, that to us a license to drive meant both freedom and the first step into adulthood.

The day I turned 16, Mr. Pearson, my driver’s ed teacher, took me to get my license. I left the motor vehicle department and headed for Opelika Road. Back then, 16-year-olds didn’t own cars. We crammed as many bodies as would fit into a sedan that belonged to somebody’s daddy and cruised from one drive-in hangout to the next. From Hungry Boy to Dairy Queen to Dairi-Delite, and on to Bonanza Burger. The burgers were best at Bonanza Burger, but we were more interested in who we saw than in what we ate.

While the radio blared “Hit the Road Jack,” “Please Mr. Postman,” and “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,” we sang, laughed, cried, and talked. We dipped French fries in ketchup and corn dogs in mustard.

At half-past sundown on Saturday night, we’d head for the drive-in movie-theater and turn the speaker up full-blast, happy to watch whatever picture show happened to be playing. I think our favorites were reruns of sci-fi horror films. Movies like “The Blob,” “The Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” and “The Incredible Shrinking Man.” We laughed because we knew they were ridiculous, but at the same time, we were terrified.

My friend, Sharon, lived up the street from me, and sometimes, on school days, we rode together in one of our daddy’s sedans. To us, that was the epitome of being grown-up.

I was sad when I listened to those current-day teenagers on the radio. They didn’t see any need for getting together with friends to laugh or share secrets. After all, you can post your thoughts, reaching hundreds of “friends” at once. “It saves time and gas,” an 18-year-old told the radio listeners.

I like remembering pleasant old things. And sometimes I think it might be fun to revisit the old neighborhoods of my youth. I know one thing for sure. I wouldn’t want to have missed those hours I spent in my daddy’s Ford Galaxy cruising Opelika Road.