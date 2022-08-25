 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Belk: It’s the time of year when you can just be a kid

  • 0
Mary Belk: It’s the time of year when you can just be a kid

Mary Belk 

 O-A News File Photo

The heat wave has forced me inside and set me pondering the ghosts of summers past, meandering through the old stomping grounds of my youth.

When I was a little girl, I lived for summer vacation. As I skipped home that final day, I shed my shoes as easily as a gelding sloughing off his winter coat. And by the first of July, my feet were so tough I could have walked through smashed RC Cola bottles without feeling a prickle.

Summers were lazy days spent playing ball at Felton Little Park and roller skating along cracked College Street sidewalks with a skate key flapping from a string around my neck.

Our two-story house across the street from the train station was a hub of activity in the laid-back college town. My sister Jane and I walked everywhere like street urchins. Barefoot with rolled up jeans, we’d hike down Mitcham Avenue to the Dairy Delight for a nickel soft-cone. Sometimes we’d scoot under the car-coupler of a stopped train and stroll to town to hang out at Toomer’s Drug Store or Crest Five and Dime.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

We spent part of every summer 20-something-miles down Highway 29 at our rock cabin perched on a bluff overlooking the Chattahoochee River. Mornings we’d pick blackberries or stomp along the riverbank playing outlaws and in-laws until dinnertime at high noon.

After digging into a platter of fried chicken, big bowls of fresh corn, squash and butter beans, sliced tomatoes with plenty of salt, fried cornbread, and ice cream with peaches, I was too stuffed to do anything but sprawl out on my bed in the “Doll House” Daddy built for Jane and me and read “Freddy the Pig.”

A plug-in fan whirred back and forth stirring up the sticky air until Mama said I could go back outside to ride my pretend pony and float in our tiny swimming pool until my sun-browned body resembled a plump prune.

The decision to start school in mid-August has me wondering. If we begin school weeks before Labor Day, won’t it be robbing youngsters of a slice of the sacred season of childhood? That time of year when you can just be a kid. No peer pressure. No rigid routine.

The Old Testament tells us “For everything there is a season and a time for every purpose.” I hope it’s not irreverent to say, “There’s a time to go to school and a time to stay home.”

As the youngest of five children, I learned about school early. Mama said that when I was 2 years old and she told me I had to be nice to a neighbor I didn’t like, I told her, “I don’t have to do anything but live and die and go to school.” And I’m sure I knew even then that you don’t go to school in the summertime.

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In the news: Potential mass shooting; Mar-a-Lago & activism in sports | After the Monuments podcast

In the news: Potential mass shooting; Mar-a-Lago & activism in sports | After the Monuments podcast

In this episode of After the Monuments, Kelli and Michael Paul review some of the racially sensitive stories in the news, including what Richmond, Va., police reported as a thwarted mass shooting; sensitive documents found at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence; and with the retirement of Serena Williams, Kelli and Michael Paul reminisce on Richmond native Arthur Ashe and others who used their position in sports to promote a social message.

Wall Street Journal: 'Better call Mitch,' say Trump's Senate picks

Wall Street Journal: 'Better call Mitch,' say Trump's Senate picks

The biggest campaign story recently wasn’t Mitch McConnell’s warning that Republicans might not retake the Senate in November. That’s been clear since the party nominated so many candidates whose main advantage was support from Donald Trump. The big story was that those candidates are now calling on McConnell to come to their rescue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert