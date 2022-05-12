Mary Belk: ‘It seemed there was a sweet expression on each face’

“Sweet hour of prayer! Sweet hour of prayer, that calls me from a world of care.” The old hymn rang out. It was the summer of 2016, before COVID-19 with masks, and quarantine, and too many deaths. This was a different world, a season of another kind unrest and grief.

I’d gotten there early, but Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika was already brimming over. With every seat in the sanctuary taken, folks started filling the balcony, then the choir loft.

Men and women, teenagers and children, black and white, elected officials and residents from all over Lee County. Helpers toted in straight-backed folding chairs to add seats in the aisles. Across the room, to my left, I spotted a section filled with row after row of police officers.

Newspaper reporters and photographers were on hand to record and report. The next morning an Opelika-Auburn News front-page story said, “Crying out for nation’s healing.” Followed by, “Greater Peace Baptist Church unites community in prayer.”

That headline said it all. After the fatal police shootings in Dallas and the killings of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge and Philando Castile in Minnesota, the Rev. Clifford Jones, pastor of Greater Peace Baptist Church, was motivated to call the community together. “It’s time for us to cry out to Him for healing for this nation,” Jones said. “Our nation is in need of prayer.”

With a piano softly playing hymns, local ministers prayed for unity, for police officers and first responders, youth, and educators, our cities, state, and nation — including elected officials.

Everyone got to their feet and clapped when the preacher introduced the police officers. Pastors from around East Alabama joined Reverend Jones leading the prayers.

As the service ended, we sang, “There’s a sweet, sweet spirit in this place,” and I hardly noticed it was in a key that was awkward for my voice-range. I switched easily back and forth from soprano to alto while hundreds of voices rang out, permeating the packed church. There really was a sweet, sweet spirit in the place.

When everyone stood, I turned to speak to the black woman behind me, and she gripped my hand. We pumped them up and down a few times. Then, at the same time, we dropped our hands and hugged across the back of the pew. I didn’t want to let go, and she didn’t either. When we finally parted, a little boy ran over and hugged her, too.

As I walked back to my car, the early evening temperature had dropped several degrees, and there was a cool breeze. I glanced around. It seemed there was a sweet expression on each face, just like the praise song had promised there would be.

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.