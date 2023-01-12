Mary Belk: ‘Maybe I don’t overthink things after all’

I’ve been told I overthink things. But, I can’t help wondering what’s around the bend. For me, going around the bend can be literal; then again, maybe not.

In the literal sense, I love road trips. And, Yogi Berra’s, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it” seems like good advice to me. Like a good novel, a trip is part plot and part character. The adventure keeps me wanting to push on.

For years, most of my travels were camping trips around the USA. I went from a two-man tent, to a Volkswagen camper, and finally a pop-up, tug-along with heat, air conditioning and electricity. All of those trips included different family members.

These days, my cast of characters has grown. My journeys include my daughter Emily’s Special Olympics gymnastics team. We’ve gone all over the world. I’ve slept in a bunkhouse in Brazil with 20 teammates. I’ve shared the floor of a Swiss schoolroom, on an air mattress, communal showers in the gymnasium — we took bathing suits — one bathroom with a single toilet for 36 women, and no mirrors in the building.

Those were tangible bends I traveled round. The metaphorical bends are the choices that lie ahead. Some say overthinking is the art of creating problems that weren’t even there. But, I try to avoid “woulda, coulda, shoulda” thoughts. I’ve found that most things I fret about turn out fine. I spend too much time like Linus. The “Peanuts” cartoon shows him lying in bed awake worrying about the test he dreads getting back the next morning. When the teacher hands him the paper and he sees a big red “A,” he mumbles, “I wasted a good worry.”

When I was a little girl, the world I took for granted ended abruptly. My three sisters left to start their grownup lives, and to survive the grief I had to redefine myself.

We sometimes assume money makes the difference when we think of surviving. But, getting through the day doesn’t depend on your piggy-bank if your heart is broken. The scar tissue has to heal. And, that happens when you find the courage to go around a different kind of bend.

Russian novelist Turgenev said that to be human, “We must journey through a profound passage of reckoning, experience days of doubt, days of sad brooding.” Erica Jong added, “Surviving means being born over and over.” And Willa Cather thought, “You can’t forecast the conditions that will make happiness,”

Psychologist Carl Jung talked about the spiral path, and the ancients revered the power of the circle. African tradition called our earthly span “the circle of life.” Circles are found at sacred sites throughout the world. There’s a circular maze at the base of Chartres Cathedral in France. The gigantic prehistoric sculptures at Stonehenge form a circle. And Plato believed the soul was a circle.

Maybe I don’t overthink things after all. I’m still just wondering what’s around the bend.