I pulled a steno pad from the plastic Kroger bag. It had been an impulse buy, something I might use to start a journal.

Whenever I try to journal in a delicate, spotless notebook, I go as blank as the pages, afraid I’ll mess up the lovely bound sheets. I decided having lines like the ones we used in high school shorthand class might just do the trick. Nothing lovely or threatening about this humdrum tablet.

But, of course, when I opened the memo-pad, instead of writing, I started remembering days in the redbrick school building. I’d suffered through two years of spring heat and cold winters learning to type and take shorthand in the tiny upstairs room next to the library, classes I didn’t care about, figuring anything was better than calculus and chemistry.

I spent 11 years at that school after my family moved to Auburn in 1952. At the time, the building that’s now Samford Junior High School was Lee County High School and housed grades one through 12. When the name changed to Auburn High School a few years later, children from Loachapoka and Pepperell still came in buses.

The building has had some face lifts over the years, and they’ve added central heat and air-conditioning. No more radiators to back up to. No open windows bringing in honey bees and providing an escape-way for delinquent boys.

It’s not so much the wood, brick and plaster of the building I remember, not the meaning of the squiggly shorthand symbols I recall. It’s the people that come to mind.

I spent the fourth grade in a downstairs corner classroom. My teacher had been an actress, and we loved hearing her read. My image of her was a bit tarnished when she left her purse open one day, and I spotted a pack of cigarettes.

My first male teacher came along in junior high. Bob Strong always kept us laughing. Once when a classmate fell asleep during math, Mr. Strong wrote on the blackboard, “When I raise my hand, pick up your books and leave the room.” The poor dozing boy, thinking the bell had rung, jumped up and rushed to his next class.

Physics was my worst subject, but I adored Mr. Guthrey. When he inspected our workbooks, he called us to his desk in alphabetical order. “Come on up here little Adams girl,” he drawled. “If you were here now you’d be late.”

One day when the high three-legged stool he perched on tumbled over and dumped him, he got up slowly saying. “Don’t make’em like they used to, back in the bad old days.”

The night I graduated from Auburn High, I threw my cap in the air and vowed I’d never go back. But, over the years, I’ve had good thoughts about those bad old days from time to time. The sheets of my new steno pad are as empty as a Sunday morning mailbox, but my bank of school day memories is full and satisfied.