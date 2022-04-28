Mary Belk: My chance came about as a fluke

These days, as I trudge up my driveway with the morning O-A News, I flip straight to the sports page. And I’m happy to find day after day photos and headlines of women’s athletics.

“Suni Lee makes Perfect 10 on the Beam,” “AU Women’s Basketball SEC Tournament First Round,” “10 Tiger Swimmers Make NCAA Women’s Championship as Qualifiers,” “Outstanding Tiger Equestrians Earn Top-Five Win.”

Of course, during the NCAA gymnastics championship finals, Suni, along with the rest of the team, sometimes filled the entire front page. And sports writer Justin Lee made the written word come to life, as exciting and emotional as the meets themselves. If there’s a Pulitzer Prize for sports writers, Justine Lee is a shoe-in.

Organized sports for girls was rare during my growing up days. But that didn’t stop me from enjoying outdoor games. I mostly skated along the bumpy sidewalk on North College Street with a skate key hanging around my neck. Or, my sister Jane and I played baseball in the front yard. API shortstop Bill Nagel lived across the street at the SAE house, and he came over from time to time to join our game.

My only chance to play on a competitive team came about as a fluke. When I was a chubby 10-year-old, a group of high school girls formed a traveling team, and they were determined to get Jane to play shortstop for them. She was only 13, still in junior high school, and she kept turning them down.

Finally, she told them, “I’ll play if you let Mary play.” So they put me in center field where I could always catch a fly ball, and my arm was strong enough to throw it back to second base. Whenever I got up to bat, the teenage player-coach told me, “Don’t swing at anything.!” Keep in mind that I was short and drew a walk every time.

Fifteen years passed, and while I lived in Virginia, I took English riding lessons. Soon after I moved back to Auburn, I helped teach children’s lessons at Butterworth Riding Center. For a short time, until the funds ran out, we taught Equitation 101, an Auburn University P.E. class.

Later, when my youngest daughter played rec league sports, I coached little girls’ softball and basketball. In the early years, they played coach-pitch softball, and the other two coaches insisted that I pitch to our girls.

I rarely walked or struck out a hitter because I always pitched for batting practice, and I knew exactly where each girl wanted the ball to cross the plate and how hard she wanted it thrown. It seems I might have been a better fit pitching to 7-year-olds when I was 44 than as a 10-year-old playing center field with teenagers.

The truth is, I probably wasn’t a great athlete. But I love to be able to claim that the only reason I wasn’t picked by the Brooklyn Dodgers was because I was a girl.

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.