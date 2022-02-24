Mary Belk: My lodgings have never been fancy

The mind can fall in love with almost anything, so I’ve heard. And, I think it must be true. What else could explain my affection for all manner of dwellings I’ve called home?

I have family and friends who live in impressive houses, but I’ve never owned one of those. Somehow, my more modest lodgings seem just right for my day-to-day living.

I remember my first home in West Point, Ga., with its wraparound front porch as a mansion. I went back not long ago and found more of a bungalow than a manor. But I’ll always see that cottage of a house through my little girl eyes, lying in bed listening to “Ozzie and Harriet” on my Bakelite AM radio; leaning on the porch rail, my pretend Wild West bar, drinking tea from a tiny pimento glass, playing like it was “sassparilla.”

When we moved to Auburn, the two-story house on North College Street was perfect with its screened-in porch and curving staircase with a banister that was ideal for sliding downstairs. Upstairs, I’d glance out the bay window at the lion statue on the lawn of the SAE house across the street. Even the dimly lit, musty basement added character to the place. And out back, an old barn with a hayloft was the best hangout a kid could ask for.