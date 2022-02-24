Mary Belk: My lodgings have never been fancy

The mind can fall in love with almost anything, so I’ve heard. And, I think it must be true. What else could explain my affection for all manner of dwellings I’ve called home?
I have family and friends who live in impressive houses, but I’ve never owned one of those. Somehow, my more modest lodgings seem just right for my day-to-day living.
I remember my first home in West Point, Ga., with its wraparound front porch as a mansion. I went back not long ago and found more of a bungalow than a manor. But I’ll always see that cottage of a house through my little girl eyes, lying in bed listening to “Ozzie and Harriet” on my Bakelite AM radio; leaning on the porch rail, my pretend Wild West bar, drinking tea from a tiny pimento glass, playing like it was “sassparilla.”
When we moved to Auburn, the two-story house on North College Street was perfect with its screened-in porch and curving staircase with a banister that was ideal for sliding downstairs. Upstairs, I’d glance out the bay window at the lion statue on the lawn of the SAE house across the street. Even the dimly lit, musty basement added character to the place. And out back, an old barn with a hayloft was the best hangout a kid could ask for.
Later, our brick ranch-style home on North Cary Drive had the Formica countertops, built-in oven, and burgundy appliances typical of late 1950s’ kitchens. But that all-electric dwelling with our first air conditioning never quite measured up to the house on College Street.
My childhood summers were lazy days at our rock cabin overlooking the Chattahoochee River. As a 13-year-old, I called a pup tent my summer home, camping along back roads across the USA heading to the Grand Tetons. And another summer I lived for three months in a bigger tent working on an archaeological dig at Jarrett Manor in Toccoa, Ga.
I spent my graduate school years in Atlanta in a furnished, upstairs, efficiency apartment on Ponce de Leon Avenue, that lovely section of northeast Atlanta with islands of flowering trees, and grass, and neighborhood parks. My time in that stately old home was the closest I’ve come to living in grand accommodations.
I moved from Atlanta, one of the largest cities in America, to Christchurch School for Boys, nestled in a quiet, sleepy, rural community in Middlesex County, Va. As a faculty wife and teacher, my home was an apartment in Scott Dormitory. It had celery-colored, cinder-block walls and housed 140 teenage students. I knew every boy’s full name and hometown, and we ate three meals a day together in the dining hall. Now, all these years later, I’m still partial to teenage boys.
None of my lodgings have been elegant or fancy. I have a weakness for tents, upstairs apartments and old houses with personality. So I guess it’s true. The mind really can fall in love with almost anything.