In my futile attempt to tidy up my surroundings, nothing is more discouraging than throwing out a book. I can’t even bring myself to let go of a terrible book. It’s hard enough to get rid of a magazine. But, I’m trying to come up with a plan.

If I’ve read and loved a book, I might keep it forever. After all, a book doesn’t take up much space, and it makes me look scholarly. And, although I might not read it again, seeing the title reminds me of its contents.

The books I need to throw out are books that were good when I read them but don’t have lasting value. I rarely read popular novels twice, so they aren’t worth saving.

I have some big books of art that I never look at. They’re coffee table books, and I don’t have a coffee table anymore. But, they’re so lovely, it’s hard to make myself ditch them.

My focus turns to two shelves of hardcover volumes. When I was a student at Auburn living in an upstairs apartment, two slick salesmen dropped by while I was studying. They were incredibly persuasive, spreading out several copies of “The Great Books of the Western World.” An hour later they left, leaving me with a payment booklet, 54 bound volumes beginning with “The Iliad” and ending with "Freud." They also left with my new, expensive Cross Ballpoint Pen.

“Those are the books I think you should get rid of,” my daughter suggested.

“But, those are the only really nice books we own,” I said.

“Well, if you plan to read any of them…”

“I’ve read most of them,” I answered indignantly. The truth is, I’ve read about two-thirds of them, and I’ll never read another of those 7-point-font editions. But, I leave them there and move on to the tattered paperbacks left over from my college days.

I check the bookshelves in my study and spot “Catcher in the Rye.” It’s a good book, but it probably ought to be given to a worthy cause. And, “Moby Dick.” Sorry, Captain Ahab, you’ll have to go.

I take down a thin hardcover book. “A Gift from the Sea.” Now, that’s a book I’ll keep. It brings back memories and ideas that might otherwise be lost.

But, I’ll throw out any novel whose title brings no memory whatsoever of plot or character to my mind.

I decide that a few books I love are better than a ton of books I kind of like. I’ll ask, “Does it bring me joy?” That shouldn’t be complicated. I either feel joy, or I don’t.

I pretend I’m moving to a tiny cottage nestled in a sandy beach cove overlooking Virginia’s Rappahannock River. I picture myself on a rickety dock throwing out a chicken neck tied to a string, waiting lazily for a hard-shell crab to latch on. That’s enough to make me willing to toss out all my possessions. But get rid of books?