Mary Belk: People can make some dopey statements

Remember Yogi Berra? He’s the former New York Yankee catcher who said, “It’s not over ‘til it’s over,” “It’s déjà vu all over again,” and “You can observe a lot by just watching.”

Lately, I’ve noticed all sorts of people make dopey statements. Abe Lincoln said some pretty funny things. “People who like this sort of thing will find this is the sort of thing they like.” And “If this is tea, bring me coffee. If this is coffee, bring me tea.”

Twenty-five presidents later, George Bush Sr. said, “I’m not going to discuss what I’m going to bring up. Even if I discuss it, I’m not going to discuss it.”

And former French President Charles de Gaulle said, “China is a big country inhabited by many Chinese.”

It seems there’s no end to absurd statements. Here are just a few of them:

» “Forty percent of female gas station employees in Detroit are women.” Detroit News

» “Most of our future lies ahead.” Denny Crum, basketball coach

» “I’ve never had knee surgery on any other part of my body.” Winston Bennet, basketball player

» “A female teacher must never lose her temper in class. If so inclined, she should excuse herself and go into the yard and gnaw a post.” In a 1912 teacher’s handbook.

» “The best cure for insomnia is to get a lot of sleep.” S.I. Hayakawa

» “Education is learning what you didn’t know you didn’t know.” George Boas

» “I want to gain 1,500 or 2,000 yards — whichever comes first.” George Rogers, New Orleans Saints

» “But did you get a look at my face when I took your purse?” Thief acting as own lawyer.

Full-fledged lawyers are just as bad. These questions were asked of witnesses during trials:

» “You were there until the time you left. Is that true?”

» “Were you alone or by yourself?”

» “The youngest son, the 20-year-old, how old is he?”

» “Did he kill you?”

» “Now doctor, isn’t it true that when a person dies in his sleep, he doesn’t know about it until the next morning?”

» “Were you present when your picture was taken?”

» “Was it you or your younger brother killed in the war?”

» “Doctor, how many autopsies have you performed on dead people?”

» “You say the stairs went down to the basement. Did these stairs go up also?”

» “You said the individual had a beard. Was it a male or female?”

Of course, the witnesses aren’t much better.

Lawyer: “You were not shot in the fracas?”

Witness: “No, I was shot between the fracas and the navel.”

When 11% of Americans think Joan of Arc was Noah’s wife, what more can we expect?

