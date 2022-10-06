Mary Belk: Remembering things the way they were

When I plunge deeply into my memories, I sometimes find myself dawdling along uneven Auburn sidewalks.

It’s 1954, and I’m standing in front of Tiger Theater, a dime for the Lone Ranger movie clutched in my fist. Or, I might be in Herbert Music listening to a stack of 45s, or moseying along the aisles of Crest 5 & 10 Cent Store.

Downtown was in the shape of a goalpost. College Street and Gay Street were the upright posts, and Magnolia Avenue was the crossbar. The College Street leg was only three blocks long, with the train depot at one end and J&M Bookstore on the other.

Used to be an afternoon in Auburn was one of the most pleasant things in the world. You could stand ankle deep in the green-growing grass and listen to the stillness till you thought you heard the clouds moving and the daffodils opening.

That was before the bulldozers came calling. Now, I make my way through our once lovely village to the clamor of big earth movers. The whine of chain saws and crashing of trees block the long gone peaceful chickadee chirps. So much pretty land lost to waste, for fast-food and chain restaurants. The crash of trees making way for parking decks and high rise apartments, these new buildings so bland and character-less.

And, as I drive farther down South College Street or along Opelika Road, the highways that were once country roads now pulsing with traffic, those old byways becoming as obsolete as Zinjanthropus. But, I remember them as vital as skin and bones.

Archaeologists call looters “thieves of time.” It’s a term that also applies to developers who bulldoze without a plan to main the character and atmosphere of the once Loveliest Village.

It’s almost eerie to read Oliver Goldsmith’s 1770 poem. It’s as if Goldsmith had a vision. It begins, “Sweet Auburn, loveliest village of the plain…Lovely bowers of innocence and ease…Seats of my youth, when every sport could please. How often have I loitered o’er thy green, where humble happiness endeared each scene!”

But Goldsmith goes on to describe the demise of that village. The poem we think of as

“Sweet Auburn, the Loveliest Village of the Plain” is actually named “The Deserted Village.”

“Desolation saddens all thy green, no more thy glassy brook reflects the day.

…Sunk are the bowers, in shapeless ruin all,

And trembling, shrinking from the spoiler’s hand…thy children leave.

And rural mirth and manners are no more.

Sweet Auburn! Thy glades forlorn…

Amidst thy tangling walks and rural grounds…

Return to view where once the cottage stood, the hawthorn grew…”

Now lost to all.”

As the poem nears its end, Goldsmith warns, “Even now the devastation is begun,

And half the business of destruction done… I see the rural virtues leave the land.”

I like Ogden Nash’s way of looking at it: “Progress might have been all right once, but it has gone on too long.”