Dear Mama, I came across some old mail today, long, newsy letters you wrote over the years. Remember when we used to write back and forth? Long distance phone calls were too expensive, so we kept in touch writing letters.

My favorite dug-up-letter was one you wrote to your mama and Aunt Mary. It began, “Dearest Mama and Mary,” and was eight handwritten pages telling about our day to day lives. As a 2-year-old and the baby of the family, I was the star of the show in those days, so there were plenty of stories about me.

Another letter was one you wrote to me 24 years later when I had my own 2-year-old daughter. This was a different kind of letter. You were in Peru with Daddy on his business trip. Instead of tales of family life, there were bits about your adventures in Lima. But you talked about how much you missed us. And there were messages for each of us, even the dog, ending with, “Give Muffet a pat for me.”

I went back to the early letters and recalled that as a little girl I asked you what was the best time in your life. Without a pause, you said, “The years I was at Huntingdon.”

That wasn’t the answer I’d hoped for. I blurted out, “Before I was born?” I guess I’d never considered you as anything other than a mother. And, I figured birthing babies, baking cakes and frying chicken was the good life.

By the time I came along, your college days were ancient history. I’d never thought to ask you about the past. Years later, I looked at your Huntingdon yearbooks, and you told me an occasional story about those days. Now, I consider how your life as a college girl must have been. That was a person I never knew. You told me about your college roommate, saying, “We roomed together for four years and never had a cross word.” I met her once when you were both in your 80s, and the thought of the two of you as coeds sharing a dorm room seemed absurd.

I saw in the yearbook that you were the soprano soloist in the school chorus, and you sang the lead in an operetta. It’s hard to believe that you even played field hockey and danced in Huntingdon’s annual May Day celebration.

I knew you only as a sweet, smart, soft-spoken mother who could cook like no other. You loved to read, and when you rested after lunch, I’d lie down beside you and try to talk you into telling me I was your favorite child. That always made you laugh, but you laughed the most when you were with your sisters.

Now I think about all the talents you had as a young woman, and I wonder how your life would have been if you’d been born in 2004 instead of 1904.

I just wish we’d been friends back in your college days.